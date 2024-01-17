The Gasparilla Distance Classic: A Race that Gives Back

On the last weekend of February, the streets of Tampa, Florida will be taken over by the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, a series of races that goes beyond being a mere sporting event. This decades-old tradition, dating back to 1978, has a charitable dimension that sets it apart. The event is a crucial source of funds for local organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Friends of Tampa Recreation, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Suncoast.

The Heritage Charities

These three entities, fondly dubbed as the 'heritage charities,' have been tied to the Gasparilla Distance Classic since its inception. Their importance is such that they are written into the bylaws of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, underlining their symbiotic relationship with the event.

The funds raised from the event are instrumental in supporting initiatives like the Stay and Play Program and Instruments for Life. These programs are targeted towards local children and teenagers, providing them with resources, mentorship, and academic assistance that can make a difference in their lives.

Voices of Beneficiaries

10-year-old Elijah and his Big Brother Howie provide personal testimonies of the positive impact these organizations have. Their story is a testament to the role of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay in fostering relationships that can change lives.

The Core Purpose

Susan Harmeling, the executive director of the association, reiterates that the event's core purpose extends beyond the races. When runners take to the streets on February 24 and 25, they're not just competing – they're contributing to their community, improving lives, and promoting a family-friendly environment. This is the essence of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: a race that gives back.

On another note, the USF St Petersburg and its community are also deeply involved in local initiatives. They're supporting proposals like the Rays Hines redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, offering pro bono design work for ALPHA House of Pinellas County, and hosting competitions and workshops to address local issues. The university's commitment to community engagement is further highlighted by their invitation for the public to submit art for a one-day art and science exhibit and their hosting of Tibetan Buddhist monks for lunch.