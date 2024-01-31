The 'Football Octopus': A Unique Prop Bet in the NFL

Picture this: an NFL player scurries across the end zone, scoring a touchdown, and then successfully converts a two-point conversion. This sequence, collectively accounting for eight points, has been likened to an octopus's eight legs, hence coining the term 'football octopus.' The phrase was first introduced by Mitch Goldich, a writer for Sports Illustrated/MMQB.com, in a 2019 column.
The Octopus Prop Bet Phenomenon
The 'octopus' has since evolved into a popular prop bet for NFL games, particularly the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVIII saw octopus odds featured on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the odds for a 'Yes' bet at a striking +1100. This figure implies an 8.33 percent chance of occurrence, a calculation based on historical data.
Historical Occurrence of the Octopus
But how often has this eight-legged phenomenon occurred? Data from 2014 to the current playoffs indicate an occurrence rate of only 3.41 percent. This statistic emphasizes the rarity and excitement of such an event in a game. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, both participants in Super Bowl LVIII, had only attempted one 2-point try between them in the season, which was unsuccessful. This underlines the uncommon nature of the two-point conversion itself.
The Reward of the Octopus Bet
Despite the statistical improbability, a successful octopus bet offers not only a significant payout but also the satisfaction of social media bragging rights. The thrill of the potential win has attracted numerous bettors, with promotions offering over $4,500 in new-customer bonuses. The first-ever Super Bowl octopus was a spectacle to behold when Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles scored both a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the previous Super Bowl.
Yet, as with all forms of gambling, bettors are urged to wager responsibly. The octopus bet, with its slim chances, offers a unique and exciting way to engage with the game, but it should not be seen as a surefire way to win. After all, the beauty of the game lies in its unpredictability.