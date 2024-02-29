The Finals Update 1.10 Unveils Smoking Guns Event, New Challenges, and Essential Fixes

Embark Studios rolls out Update 1.10 for The Finals, introducing the eagerly awaited Smoking Guns limited-time event, alongside a community challenge and a slew of improvements aimed at enhancing player experience. This update marks another significant effort by the developers to keep the game's community engaged and to address some of the ongoing concerns raised by players.
New Content to Engage Players
At the heart of Update 1.10 is the Smoking Guns event, transforming the Monaco map into an Old West battleground. Participants are thrust into a Single Round Tournament, a nod to the game's beta phase, where teams vie to bank the most money. Completing event-specific contracts rewards players with the exclusive High Noon Noir outfit, adding a thematic twist to their arsenal. Furthermore, the introduction of a community challenge sets an ambitious goal: to collectively cash out $250,000,000,000 within a week. Success promises all participants a mystery reward, with certain players also snagging a unique t-shirt.
Improvements and Bug Fixes
Understanding the importance of a smooth gameplay experience, Embark Studios has implemented various fixes and quality of life adjustments in this patch. Notable improvements include UI enhancements, performance optimizations across different platforms, and general security updates. Additionally, the patch addresses several bugs that have marred gameplay, including issues with the play again button, tournament screen interruptions, and character animation glitches.
Keeping the Community Engaged
Since its surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals has experienced fluctuations in its player base. By introducing fresh content like the Smoking Guns event and setting community-driven challenges, Embark Studios aims not only to retain existing players but also to entice those who may have drifted away. These efforts underscore the developer's commitment to evolving the game, ensuring its longevity in the competitive landscape of online multiplayer shooters.
As The Finals continues to grow and adapt, these updates represent crucial steps towards realizing the game's full potential. By listening to player feedback and consistently delivering new content and fixes, Embark Studios is fostering a dynamic and engaging environment for its community. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, Update 1.10 promises to offer something for everyone, reinforcing The Finals as a game worth returning to time and again.