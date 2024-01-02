The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards

When the whistle blows initiating the kickoff of the 143rd FA Cup, it is not just a game that commences. It is a journey through a storied past, a communion of historical significance, and substantial financial stakes. For the veterans of the sport, like legendary striker Alan Shearer, the FA Cup represents a coveted honor that eluded his grasp. In a 2004 interview, Shearer, a Newcastle United icon, confessed that he would relinquish all his individual accolades and his Premier League championship medal for a winner’s medal in the FA Cup, a prize that remained elusive despite his stellar career.

Chasing After Glory and Monetary Rewards

The FA Cup is not only about prestige and glory but also about substantial financial gains, especially for lower league clubs. The champions of the 143rd edition can expect to pocket £2 million, while the runners-up will walk away with £1 million. This prize money, although substantial, shows a decrease since the COVID-19 pandemic. For perspective, Arsenal, the winners of the 2019/20 season, took home an impressive £3.6 million.

A Look Back at the Roots

The FA Cup is a competition steeped in history, tracing its roots back to 1872 when Wanderers FC clinched the inaugural cup, earning a modest £20. The quest for the cup starts in August with the qualifying rounds, where clubs from lower tiers lock horns, earning prize money as they advance in the competition. To illustrate, Maidstone United, a sixth-tier semi-professional club, amassed £126,375 by making it to the third round. This figure equates to roughly 10% of their annual turnover.

The Underdog’s Tale

In the chronicles of the FA Cup, no team from outside the top flight has laid their hands on the coveted trophy since West Ham United in 1980. A Premier League team making their entry at the third round proper can amass a total of £3.9 million if they manage to claim the trophy. In the interim, the Premier League teams will be juggling their domestic and continental commitments, with the African Cup of Nations and Asia Cup posing additional challenges. Manchester City appears to have an edge in this scenario, with no players leaving for the tournaments, while rivals like Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, and others will need to navigate the absence of key players. Amidst all this, the Premier League is set for a mini winter break, aligning with the AFCON and Asia Cup group stages.