en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards

When the whistle blows initiating the kickoff of the 143rd FA Cup, it is not just a game that commences. It is a journey through a storied past, a communion of historical significance, and substantial financial stakes. For the veterans of the sport, like legendary striker Alan Shearer, the FA Cup represents a coveted honor that eluded his grasp. In a 2004 interview, Shearer, a Newcastle United icon, confessed that he would relinquish all his individual accolades and his Premier League championship medal for a winner’s medal in the FA Cup, a prize that remained elusive despite his stellar career.

Chasing After Glory and Monetary Rewards

The FA Cup is not only about prestige and glory but also about substantial financial gains, especially for lower league clubs. The champions of the 143rd edition can expect to pocket £2 million, while the runners-up will walk away with £1 million. This prize money, although substantial, shows a decrease since the COVID-19 pandemic. For perspective, Arsenal, the winners of the 2019/20 season, took home an impressive £3.6 million.

A Look Back at the Roots

The FA Cup is a competition steeped in history, tracing its roots back to 1872 when Wanderers FC clinched the inaugural cup, earning a modest £20. The quest for the cup starts in August with the qualifying rounds, where clubs from lower tiers lock horns, earning prize money as they advance in the competition. To illustrate, Maidstone United, a sixth-tier semi-professional club, amassed £126,375 by making it to the third round. This figure equates to roughly 10% of their annual turnover.

The Underdog’s Tale

In the chronicles of the FA Cup, no team from outside the top flight has laid their hands on the coveted trophy since West Ham United in 1980. A Premier League team making their entry at the third round proper can amass a total of £3.9 million if they manage to claim the trophy. In the interim, the Premier League teams will be juggling their domestic and continental commitments, with the African Cup of Nations and Asia Cup posing additional challenges. Manchester City appears to have an edge in this scenario, with no players leaving for the tournaments, while rivals like Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, and others will need to navigate the absence of key players. Amidst all this, the Premier League is set for a mini winter break, aligning with the AFCON and Asia Cup group stages.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liverpool Shatters Premier League xG Record: An In-Depth Look

By Salman Khan

Ibrox Disaster: Reflecting on Football's Darkest Day on its 53rd Anniversary

By Salman Khan

Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Bills Triumph Over New England Patriots: A Testament to Team Morale and Playoff Hopes

By Salman Khan

Football Club Opens Voting for December's Player of the Month ...
@Football · 16 mins
Football Club Opens Voting for December's Player of the Month ...
heart comment 0
Birmingham City Football Club: A New Era of Community Engagement and Revitalization

By Salman Khan

Birmingham City Football Club: A New Era of Community Engagement and Revitalization
Nicklas Bendtner Rumored to Join Chinese Super League Amidst Transfer Speculations

By Salman Khan

Nicklas Bendtner Rumored to Join Chinese Super League Amidst Transfer Speculations
Jim Harbaugh’s Potential NFL Return: Rumor or Reality?

By Salman Khan

Jim Harbaugh's Potential NFL Return: Rumor or Reality?
Burnley’s Newfound Resilience: A Shift in Narrative?

By Salman Khan

Burnley's Newfound Resilience: A Shift in Narrative?
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
12 seconds
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
16 seconds
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
20 seconds
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
22 seconds
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
32 seconds
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
38 seconds
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
43 seconds
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
1 min
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
Carragher Criticizes Jota's Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool's Victory
1 min
Carragher Criticizes Jota's Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool's Victory
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app