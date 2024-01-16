The Exiles Ramp Up for Red Devils Showdown: Ticket Sales and Stadium Expansion Announced

The Exiles have clinched a spot in the much-anticipated face-off against the Red Devils, thanks to a decisive 3-1 triumph over Eastleigh in a third-round replay. The upcoming high-stakes match is slated for Sunday, January 28, in Newport, with the first whistle set to blow at 4:30 pm. Broadcasting live on BBC One, the encounter is expected to draw a substantial global audience.

Boosted Capacity for Wrexham Clash

In a strategic move to accommodate more fans and heighten the atmosphere, the Exiles have announced the introduction of a new stand, expanding the stadium's capacity by 1,000 seats. This increase will be in effect for the previously sold-out bout against Wrexham on Saturday. The sale of additional tickets is set to commence with season ticket holders and Supporters Trust members on Thursday and Friday, providing them with the privilege of reserving their existing seat and purchasing extra tickets.

Exclusive Ticketing Privileges

Platinum, gold, and corporate members, along with Club Spytty members, will also have their specific ticket allowances. However, Club Spytty members will need to be accompanied by a paying adult. The eligibility for these privileges is determined based on the membership status as of January 9. An exclusive in-person sale period will be available after the Wrexham match.

General Ticket Sales and Prices

General sales are set to begin on Monday, with a limitation of two tickets per person. The Exiles have detailed the ticket prices across various categories, urging patrons to be patient as phone wait times could be long due to expected high demand. Season ticket holders are advised to opt for online purchases to avoid these queues.

With the addition of 1,000 temporary seats for the upcoming matches against Wrexham and Manchester United, along with 400 added seats for the away stand in compliance with the FA's allocation guidelines for the Manchester United tie, the Exiles are pulling out all the stops to ensure an unforgettable spectator experience.