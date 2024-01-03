The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield

In the world of football, the traditional No 10 role, synonymous with creative playmakers positioned just behind the striker, has experienced a noticeable decline in its prevalence over recent years. Once the crowning position for Europe’s elite players like Mesut Ozil and James Rodríguez at Real Madrid, Wesley Sneijder of Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Kaká at AC Milan, and Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal, the No 10 role has been reshaped by a decade-long tactical shift.

The Shift to No 8 Role

This shift, which has seen the once revered No 10s transition to wider positions in a midfield three, commonly referred to as No 8s, has been particularly noticeable in English football clubs. Former No 10s have traded their advanced positions for deeper roles, contributing to the game with a blend of defensive diligence and attacking flair. Among those navigating this transition are Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount at Manchester United, Martin Odegaard at Arsenal, and Kevin De Bruyne and previously Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City.

Spotlight on Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne

Recently, Phil Foden’s performance in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory against Sheffield United was lauded, particularly for his role as a No. 10. However, with Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the squad, there is speculation about the potential impact on Foden’s position. It is suggested that Foden may have to adapt to the role of a winger if De Bruyne reassumes the No. 10 role. Regardless of his position, the emphasis is on Foden’s high impact on the game.

The Evolution of the No 10 Role

This evolution in the tactical setup indicates that while the traditional No 10 position may be less frequently utilized, the role of creative midfielders remains crucial. The creativity, vision, and technical skills once associated with No 10s have now found a home in the No 8 role, albeit in a modified capacity within modern tactical formations. This evolution is a testament to the dynamism of football, where tactical ingenuity often leads to new ways of utilizing player talents.