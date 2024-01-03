The Evolution of the Minnesota Twins’ Pitching Development: A Samuel Deduno Retrospective

When Derek Falvey assumed the role of chief baseball officer for the Minnesota Twins after the 2016 season, he brought a transformational shift in the team’s pitching development strategy. Under his predecessor, Terry Ryan, the Twins were known for their pitch-to-contact philosophy, a strategy that contributed to a deplorable 4.52 team ERA from 2010 to 2016 – one of the worst records in baseball at the time.

A New Era in Twins’ Pitching

Since Falvey’s appointment, the Twins have seen a substantial improvement, achieving a more competitive 4.28 team ERA and ranking 14th in Major League Baseball from 2016 onwards. This improvement reflects Falvey’s emphasis on strikeouts and pitch movement, a departure from the previous regime’s approach.

A Look Back at Samuel Deduno

One name that stands out from the pre-Falvey era is Samuel Deduno. With an unpredictable fastball and an effective curveball, Deduno was an intriguing talent, albeit underutilized due to the Twins’ then-developmental strategies. His career was marred by a lack of command and a reliance on movement over velocity, resulting in a modest 16.8 percent strikeout rate.

Untapped Potential

Deduno’s career 4.38 ERA and high walk rate reflect the limitations of the previous developmental strategies. His unique pitch makeup and natural movement made him a unique talent, but the absence of modern stat databases like Statcast or Baseball Savant during most of his career made proper analysis challenging. In the hands of the current Twins coaching staff, with their emphasis on velocity, spin, and movement, Deduno’s potential might have been better utilized.

Deduno’s unpredictable movement and ability to keep the ball in the ballpark were impressive. Had he been coached in today’s game, where the suppression of home runs is crucial, he could have potentially enjoyed a more productive career as a short usage reliever with his cutter and curveball mix. This reflection not only highlights the unique talent that was Samuel Deduno but also underlines the significant advancement in the Twins’ pitching strategy under the leadership of Derek Falvey.