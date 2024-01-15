en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

The Evolution of Football’s Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
The Evolution of Football’s Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones

The world of football lost a legend in the form of Franz Beckenbauer. The German football icon, known for his versatility, grace, and command on the field, has left his significant mark on both German and world football. Beckenbauer’s football career began in Munich, where he started as a forward but eventually found his true calling in the role of a sweeper or a ‘libero.’ This role, initially developed by Austrian coach Karl Rappan, became a core element of Italy’s catenaccio system.

The Rise of the Libero

In this position, Beckenbauer had the freedom to initiate attacks and provide defensive cover, a privilege that showcased his leadership qualities. Beckenbauer’s interpretation of the libero role revolutionized football during his era. His impact on the game led to numerous records and triumphs, including winning the World Cup both as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990. Despite facing challenges, including a corruption scandal related to FIFA’s World Cup hosting rights, Beckenbauer’s influence on the game remains undeniable.

The Evolution of the Position

With changes to the offside rule in 1990, the libero position became less prevalent. The new regulation made the role less effective, leading to a decline in its adoption. However, the spirit of the libero lives on in today’s football. Modern players like John Stones of Manchester City have adopted a similar approach on the field. Stones is lauded for his versatility, often acting as an additional midfielder for his team under coach Pep Guardiola. His style of play, though not officially termed as the libero, carries the essence of the role.

The Libero’s Legacy in Modern Football

Other contemporary players like Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and South Korea’s Kim Min-jae have also been noted for their libero-like qualities. This new interpretation of the role fuses the defensive solidity of a centre-back with the creative capabilities of a midfielder. It suggests that while the traditional libero may no longer be a designated position, its functions and influence persist in modern football. The enduring legacy of Beckenbauer, the quintessential libero, is evident in the fluidity and versatility of today’s footballers. As the sport continues to evolve, the influence of the libero’s spirit, embodied by Beckenbauer and now seen in players like Stones, is a testament to the timeless nature of football innovation.

0
Football Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
1 min ago
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
In a season marked by fierce competition, former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has put his weight behind Southampton, predicting a swift rise to the second place in the Championship. This forecast came in the wake of Southampton’s dominating 4-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday, a victory that has further solidified their standing and showcased their
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Diawara: A Coach with a Winning Mentality Leads Guinea into AFCON
2 hours ago
Diawara: A Coach with a Winning Mentality Leads Guinea into AFCON
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
2 hours ago
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
The Unspoken Side of Football: Remeao Hutton's Absence from Swindon Town Explained
28 mins ago
The Unspoken Side of Football: Remeao Hutton's Absence from Swindon Town Explained
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
51 mins ago
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
55 mins ago
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
Latest Headlines
World News
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
14 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
24 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
31 seconds
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
34 seconds
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
46 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
47 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
49 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
53 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
1 min
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app