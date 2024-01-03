en English
Brazil

The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks

From the streets of Rio de Janeiro to the global stage, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, fondly known as the ‘gentle art,’ has undergone a significant evolution. The realm of submission grappling, especially at its highest levels of competition, bears witness to this transformation. Central to this shift are world-class competitors such as Mikey Musumeci and the Ruotolo brothers, who have been instrumental in catapulting leg locks and heel hooks – techniques once considered peripheral – to the heart of the sport. These maneuvers, now regarded as key staples, have proved to be a formidable threat to the most adept grapplers.

ONE Championship Highlights Devastating Leg Attacks

ONE Championship, a martial arts promotion of international repute, recently spotlighted the potency of these grappling techniques. In an Instagram video, the organization featured some of the most unforgettable leg attacks of the year. The defense of the flyweight submission grappling world championship by Mikey Musumeci – known in the BJJ community as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ – was notably emphasized. His opponent, Gantumur Bayanduuren, sustained significant leg damage after refusing to succumb to a leg lock.

Musumeci’s Maestro-like Dominance in Submission Grappling

Musumeci’s name shines among the four submission grappling world champions on the ONE Championship roster. His stellar year, marked by four consecutive wins, including three title defenses and a catchweight victory over Shinya Aoki, underscores his dominance in the sport. His position as a top grappler isn’t just recognized – it’s well-earned.

The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks

As the sport continues to evolve, so does its techniques. The aggressive and effective leg locks and heel hooks, signature moves of Musumeci, the Ruotolo brothers, and other top submission grapplers, have become a crucial part of the sport’s narrative. These athletes’ ability to apply such devastating techniques, resulting in significant damage to opponents, has not only solidified their positions in the realm but also revolutionized the sport of submission grappling.

Brazil Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

