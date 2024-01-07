en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell

In the fiercely competitive arena of para badminton, India’s golden boy, Pramod Bhagat, finds himself in an escalating duel with his English counterpart, Daniel Bethell. The pair’s rivalry, particularly in the SL3 category, has been the talk of the sports world, with Bethell posing a significant challenge to Bhagat’s dominance.

The Rivalry Intensifies

While Bhagat’s career is studded with victories, including a coveted gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Bethell’s rise has been nothing short of dramatic. Overturning a 2-7 head-to-head record from 2017-2021, Bethell now leads 10-8 following Bhagat’s loss in the finals at Tokyo 2020. The upcoming Para World Championships, scheduled for February 20-25, are expected to provide a crucial litmus test of both players’ form and prowess.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Bhagat, who marked the start of his professional career in 2005, finally achieved his ultimate dream in Tokyo. Yet, instead of basking in the glory of his success, the Indian star acknowledges that the pressure has eased, allowing him to focus more on honing his skills and formulating strategies to counter Bethell. His recent defeats have only stoked his determination to excel, reflecting the resilient spirit that champions are made of.

Para Sports in India: A Growing Landscape

Despite the myriad challenges faced by para athletes in India, including inadequate facilities and funding, Bhagat remains optimistic about the future. He believes that the landscape of para sports in the country has been gradually improving, especially since the Tokyo Paralympics. As the community continues to expand, Bhagat is setting his sights on another gold medal, a feat he considers essential for the growth and visibility of para sports in India.

The rivalry between Bhagat and Bethell has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest sporting duels, and their future encounters promise to be a thrilling spectacle in the world of para badminton. As both athletes prepare for their next showdown, the anticipation is palpable, making the upcoming Para World Championships a must-watch event for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

0
India Sports World
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
26 seconds ago
Delhi Grapples with Train Delays Amidst Fog and Frigid Temperatures
On a cold Sunday morning, Delhi grapples with significant train delays due to a shroud of dense fog reducing visibility to near-zero levels. At least 22 trains, including Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Jammutawi Ajmer Express, and Ferozpur-Seoni, were reported running late, with delays ranging from 1 to 6.5 hours, according to railway officials. Fog and Frigid
Delhi Grapples with Train Delays Amidst Fog and Frigid Temperatures
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
14 mins ago
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
14 mins ago
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
India's Market Dynamics: Shifts and Developments Across Sectors
45 seconds ago
India's Market Dynamics: Shifts and Developments Across Sectors
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
9 mins ago
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
11 mins ago
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
19 seconds
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
39 seconds
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
2 mins
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
4 mins
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
4 mins
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
4 mins
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
4 mins
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
Vaginal Hysterectomy Outperforms Laparoscopic Method for Benign Gynecologic Diseases: Study
5 mins
Vaginal Hysterectomy Outperforms Laparoscopic Method for Benign Gynecologic Diseases: Study
Comparative Study Sheds Light on Outcomes of Vaginal and Laparoscopic Hysterectomy
5 mins
Comparative Study Sheds Light on Outcomes of Vaginal and Laparoscopic Hysterectomy
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
46 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
12 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app