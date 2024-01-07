The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell

In the fiercely competitive arena of para badminton, India’s golden boy, Pramod Bhagat, finds himself in an escalating duel with his English counterpart, Daniel Bethell. The pair’s rivalry, particularly in the SL3 category, has been the talk of the sports world, with Bethell posing a significant challenge to Bhagat’s dominance.

The Rivalry Intensifies

While Bhagat’s career is studded with victories, including a coveted gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Bethell’s rise has been nothing short of dramatic. Overturning a 2-7 head-to-head record from 2017-2021, Bethell now leads 10-8 following Bhagat’s loss in the finals at Tokyo 2020. The upcoming Para World Championships, scheduled for February 20-25, are expected to provide a crucial litmus test of both players’ form and prowess.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Bhagat, who marked the start of his professional career in 2005, finally achieved his ultimate dream in Tokyo. Yet, instead of basking in the glory of his success, the Indian star acknowledges that the pressure has eased, allowing him to focus more on honing his skills and formulating strategies to counter Bethell. His recent defeats have only stoked his determination to excel, reflecting the resilient spirit that champions are made of.

Para Sports in India: A Growing Landscape

Despite the myriad challenges faced by para athletes in India, including inadequate facilities and funding, Bhagat remains optimistic about the future. He believes that the landscape of para sports in the country has been gradually improving, especially since the Tokyo Paralympics. As the community continues to expand, Bhagat is setting his sights on another gold medal, a feat he considers essential for the growth and visibility of para sports in India.

The rivalry between Bhagat and Bethell has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest sporting duels, and their future encounters promise to be a thrilling spectacle in the world of para badminton. As both athletes prepare for their next showdown, the anticipation is palpable, making the upcoming Para World Championships a must-watch event for sports enthusiasts worldwide.