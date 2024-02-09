The Enduring Legacy of Super Bowl's Most Loyal Fans: Three Friends Who've Attended Every Game

In the glittering city of Las Vegas, three friends in their 80s, Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton, and Tom Henschel, are gearing up for an event they've never missed - the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl 58 on the horizon, these octogenarians are the final standing members of an exclusive club: those who have attended every single Super Bowl since the beginning.

The Unbroken Streak

The journey began in 1967 at the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I. Despite health concerns and the passing of time, Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel have remained steadfast in their commitment to witness the biggest game in American football.

Each Super Bowl holds a special place in their hearts. Crisman, a New England Patriots fan, recalls obtaining tickets to the inaugural game from a friend who played for the Green Bay Packers. Eaton, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers supporter, remembers the thrill of watching his team secure their first Super Bowl victory in 1975.

Henschel, a fan of the Oakland Raiders, cherishes the memory of his team's triumph in Super Bowl XI. Despite their differing loyalties, the trio shares a friendly rivalry and a deep love for the game that unites them.

A Chorus of Champions

As the stage is set for Super Bowl 58, the NFL recently honored its outstanding players from the past season. Lamar Jackson earned his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award, while Christian McCaffrey, Myles Garrett, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Joe Flacco, Kevin Stefanski, and Jim Schwartz received accolades for their exceptional performances.

In the world of women's basketball, Hannah Stuelke's 47-point game and Caitlin Clark's impressive play propelled Iowa to victory over Penn State. Clark is now on the brink of breaking the NCAA scoring record.

Beyond the Playing Field

Beyond the realm of football and basketball, Taylor Swift's early career saw her performing the national anthem at various sports events. Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced her intention to make the Paris Games her final Olympics.

Soccer fans in Hong Kong expressed their disappointment over Lionel Messi's absence in a game due to injury, leading to offers of refunds. The future of LIV Golf players and their potential return to the PGA Tour remains uncertain.

In the NFL playoffs, key plays like L'Jarius Sneed's forced fumble highlighted the intensity of the competition. Chang Yani clinched China's eighth diving gold at the World Aquatics Championships.

US water polo star Maddie Musselman is preparing for the Paris Olympics while supporting her husband through his lung cancer treatment.

As Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel prepare to witness Super Bowl 58, they carry with them a lifetime of memories and the unwavering spirit of fans who have seen it all. Their dedication serves as a testament to the enduring power of sports and the bonds they forge.

In a world where change is the only constant, these three friends remind us of the beauty in maintaining traditions and the joy in sharing experiences. As they gather in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, they embody the essence of fandom and the magic of the game.