Sports

The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
From a childhood fascination with airshows to a distinguished career in the Royal Air Force (RAF), Colin McGregor has always had an affinity for the skies. Born in Perth, Scotland, in 1969, Colin’s passion for flying led him to become a Red Arrows pilot, with the call sign ‘Obi 2’—a playful homage to his brother Ewan McGregor’s role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise.

Piloting the Skies & Cinema

Colin’s flying prowess saw him serve in the RAF till his retirement in 2007. But the end of his military service was not the end of his adventures. Colin’s post-retirement pursuits have been as varied and thrilling as his airborne experiences. A keen biker, he has embarked on numerous biking trips across Europe while also participating in challenging triathlons.

His love for storytelling and filmmaking has seen him team up with Ewan on several BBC documentaries, most notably ‘RAF at 100 with Ewan and Colin McGregor’, a tribute to the RAF’s centenary. The brothers have also collaborated on ‘Battle of Britain’ and ‘Bomber Boys’. Colin even made a cameo in the sequel to Ewan’s film ‘Trainspotting’, further cementing their creative bond.

A Family Man with an Active Lifestyle

Colin’s life off-camera is equally intriguing. He and his wife Sarah are parents to Jamie and Kathryn. Jamie shares his father’s interest in the arts and is involved in music production and filmmaking. Colin’s active lifestyle extends to family activities, with biking trips and endurance sports being a family affair.

The McGregor Brothers: Adventurous Spirits

Both Colin and Ewan share an adventurous spirit that goes beyond their professional pursuits. Ewan, for instance, undertook a documented motorcycling trip from Patagonia to California for the docuseries ‘Long Way Up’. This shared love for adventure and exploration is a testament to the McGregor brothers’ dynamic lives, resonating deeply with those who value the thrill of discovery and the relentless pursuit of passion.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

