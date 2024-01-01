en English
Australia

The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

As the clock strikes midnight, heralding the arrival of the new year, it’s not just the fireworks that are sparking tension for some of the Fremantle and West Coast Australian Football League (AFL) players. This year holds significant weight for these athletes as they enter the last lap of their contracts in 2024. Their performance and strategic decisions on the field in the approaching season could potentially make or break their futures in the AFL.

A Do-or-Die Situation

The stakes are high for these players as they battle not just their opponents on the field, but also their own inner demons. Their futures hang in the balance, making 2024 a do-or-die year. The forthcoming performances can lead to them either securing new contracts or marking the end of their journey with their current teams.

AFL’s Free Agency Rights

Several AFL players have utilized their free agency rights to change clubs in October, with players like Hugh McCluggage, Jack Martin, Andrew McGrath, Tyson Stengle, Blake Hardwick, Cam Zurhaar, Todd Marshall, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Tim Membrey, Ollie Florent, new captain Liam Duggan, Elliot Yeo, Tim English, and Tom Liberatore making the headlines. To qualify for free agency, footballers must complete eight years of service at their current club.

Notable Free Agents

Noteworthy free agents such as Dustin Martin, Tim English, and Andy McGrath have also been a part of the conversation. The article provides insights into the free agent status of players from clubs including Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, and Fremantle. It also sheds light on priority signings, possible departures, and the impact of injuries on specific players.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

