The Dark Side of Pakistani Bodybuilding: Dreams, Drug Abuse, and Exploitation

In the heartlands of Pakistan, a nation unflinchingly devoted to cricket, another sport silently stirs the dreams of many. Bodybuilding, long sidelined, is quietly finding its footing, luring young men with aspirations of escaping the clutches of poverty and creating a legacy. It is a world where muscle and grit have the power to transform lives. But beneath the sheen of bulging biceps and chiseled abs lies a darker reality.

The Pursuit of the Pakistani Dream

A compelling example is Asad Naqib Khan, a tailor by trade, a father of five, and a man with a relentless pursuit of bodybuilding greatness. His tale, like many others, is one born out of the hope of providing a brighter future for his family and making Pakistan proud on a global stage. This journey began under the tutelage of Zahir Shah, a former champion and gym owner, who guides him through the labyrinth of this demanding sport.

The Unregulated Realm of Bodybuilding

Pakistan’s bodybuilding landscape operates without state funding or regulation, with a hodgepodge of independent federations managing it sporadically. Despite its inherent challenges, the sport has seen a surge in popularity, largely propelled by global fitness trends and exposure through social media. The promise of international recognition, cash prizes, and modelling gigs draws young men into its fold.

A Dream Tainted by Reality

However, the path to bodybuilding glory is fraught with peril. The financial cost of this pursuit often surpasses what most can afford, pushing many towards dangerous shortcuts such as performance-enhancing drugs. The emphasis on physical appearance in the industry makes these young men vulnerable to exploitation.

The quest for the perfect physique and the lure of fame come with a heavy price. Bodybuilders find themselves wrestling with the pressure to conform to global beauty standards, financial hardships, and the allure of instant success. It’s a journey that demands an immense personal toll, often leaving them ensnared in a cycle of dreams and despair.

As the world marvels at the polished exterior of these muscular titans, journalist Saad Zuberi’s two-year-long investigation reveals the harsh truths that lie beneath the surface. The story of Pakistani bodybuilding is an intricate tapestry of aspirations, challenges, and the darker side of a sport that promises transformation but delivers a starkly different reality.