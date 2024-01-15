en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

The Dark Side of Pakistani Bodybuilding: Dreams, Drug Abuse, and Exploitation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
The Dark Side of Pakistani Bodybuilding: Dreams, Drug Abuse, and Exploitation

In the heartlands of Pakistan, a nation unflinchingly devoted to cricket, another sport silently stirs the dreams of many. Bodybuilding, long sidelined, is quietly finding its footing, luring young men with aspirations of escaping the clutches of poverty and creating a legacy. It is a world where muscle and grit have the power to transform lives. But beneath the sheen of bulging biceps and chiseled abs lies a darker reality.

The Pursuit of the Pakistani Dream

A compelling example is Asad Naqib Khan, a tailor by trade, a father of five, and a man with a relentless pursuit of bodybuilding greatness. His tale, like many others, is one born out of the hope of providing a brighter future for his family and making Pakistan proud on a global stage. This journey began under the tutelage of Zahir Shah, a former champion and gym owner, who guides him through the labyrinth of this demanding sport.

The Unregulated Realm of Bodybuilding

Pakistan’s bodybuilding landscape operates without state funding or regulation, with a hodgepodge of independent federations managing it sporadically. Despite its inherent challenges, the sport has seen a surge in popularity, largely propelled by global fitness trends and exposure through social media. The promise of international recognition, cash prizes, and modelling gigs draws young men into its fold.

A Dream Tainted by Reality

However, the path to bodybuilding glory is fraught with peril. The financial cost of this pursuit often surpasses what most can afford, pushing many towards dangerous shortcuts such as performance-enhancing drugs. The emphasis on physical appearance in the industry makes these young men vulnerable to exploitation.

The quest for the perfect physique and the lure of fame come with a heavy price. Bodybuilders find themselves wrestling with the pressure to conform to global beauty standards, financial hardships, and the allure of instant success. It’s a journey that demands an immense personal toll, often leaving them ensnared in a cycle of dreams and despair.

As the world marvels at the polished exterior of these muscular titans, journalist Saad Zuberi’s two-year-long investigation reveals the harsh truths that lie beneath the surface. The story of Pakistani bodybuilding is an intricate tapestry of aspirations, challenges, and the darker side of a sport that promises transformation but delivers a starkly different reality.

0
Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
9 mins ago
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
In the realm of cross-border sports union, recent developments have fanned the flames of conjecture regarding the marital status of renowned Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. The couple, who’ve been in the public eye since their union due to the historical rivalry between their nations, are now under the microscope
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
2 hours ago
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
Punjab's Chief Minister Launches App for Lahore Education Board, Signals Digital Transformation
2 hours ago
Punjab's Chief Minister Launches App for Lahore Education Board, Signals Digital Transformation
Election Commission of Pakistan Refuses to Delay General Elections
13 mins ago
Election Commission of Pakistan Refuses to Delay General Elections
The Evolution of Pakistan's Portrayal in Bollywood: A Historical Overview
1 hour ago
The Evolution of Pakistan's Portrayal in Bollywood: A Historical Overview
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
1 hour ago
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
3 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
3 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
4 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
4 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
4 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
4 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
4 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
4 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
4 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
7 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
35 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app