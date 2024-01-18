The Daily Merengue: Real Madrid’s Upcoming Derby and Transfer News

As the football world turns its gaze towards the Wanda Metropolitano, a riveting narrative of rivalry, ambition, and sheer human will unfolds. The upcoming derby demands attention not just from the fans of Real Madrid CF and Atlético Madrid, but from football enthusiasts worldwide. Today’s discourse on The Daily Merengue, a platform known for its Real Madrid inclination, revolves around this high-octane clash and the myriad possibilities it presents.

Ancelotti Confirms Rodrygo for Madrid Derby

Real Madrid’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has confirmed that star attacker, Rodrygo, will be available for the much-anticipated Madrid Derby showdown in the Last-16 of the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti’s affirmation dispels any lingering doubts about Rodrygo’s form and readiness, setting the stage for a potentially explosive encounter.

Real Madrid’s Formidable Challenge

With Real Madrid in excellent form, they are likely to score against Atlético, a team looking to bounce back after their Supercopa loss. The match promises to be a fiery and thrilling contest with over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring. Real Madrid’s track record of earning 11 corner kicks in previous encounters with Atlético further underscores the game’s competitive essence.

Transfer News and the Mbappé Saga

Apart from the derby, there’s also widespread optimism regarding Real Madrid’s ongoing talks with Alphonso Davies. A potential acquisition of this calibre could be a game-changer for the club. Concurrently, the post suggests that Fran Garcia, a promising talent within Madrid, deserves more opportunities to prove his mettle. The enduring saga of Kylian Mbappé’s potential move to Real Madrid resurfaces, adding another layer of intrigue. Despite Real Madrid’s reticence, there are indications of ongoing dialogue between the two parties, signaling possible progress in the negotiations. This developing situation, however, remains shrouded in uncertainty, and the coming months could prove pivotal in determining Mbappé’s future.