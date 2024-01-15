The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports

In 2021, the grandeur of the Tokyo Olympics was starkly offset by the brutal effects of climate change on athletes. Tennis player Daniil Medvedev succumbed to excruciating heat distress, and two other players had to retire mid-match. The city’s average temperature has soared nearly three degrees since the last century, three times the global average, turning the games into a searing trial of endurance.

Shifting Sporting Landscapes

The extreme weather did not confine itself to Tokyo alone but extended its reach, forcing the relocation of endurance events. The marathon and race walk were transferred to Hokkaido, but even this cooler location was not spared, experiencing a historic heatwave. Even the waters of Tokyo Bay, the venue for open water swimming, presented an alarming rise in temperature. This was a far cry from the cooler 1964 Tokyo Olympics held in October.

Fast forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics and we see artificial snow being used extensively, another stark reminder of the toll climate change is taking. From wildfire smoke at the Australian Open to cricket matches in the sweltering heat of England, and race cancellations in the UK due to high temperatures, climate change is leaving its indelible mark on sports.

Climate Disruption in Local Sports

The disruption is not limited to international sports alone. Local sports have also been affected, with golf courses being forced to shut down and soccer games postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The unpredictability of climate patterns has made it increasingly challenging to schedule and conduct sports events.

Climate Action in Sports

Sports organizations are now stepping up, recognizing their role in mitigating climate change. Events like the Qatar World Cup and the upcoming Paris Olympics have declared their intentions to be environmentally conscious. However, these claims have been met with skepticism and accusations of ‘greenwashing.’ The task in front of these organizations is not only to reduce their environmental footprint but also to ensure the safety and health of their athletes in an increasingly unpredictable climate.