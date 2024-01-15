en English
Climate & Environment

The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports

In 2021, the grandeur of the Tokyo Olympics was starkly offset by the brutal effects of climate change on athletes. Tennis player Daniil Medvedev succumbed to excruciating heat distress, and two other players had to retire mid-match. The city’s average temperature has soared nearly three degrees since the last century, three times the global average, turning the games into a searing trial of endurance.

Shifting Sporting Landscapes

The extreme weather did not confine itself to Tokyo alone but extended its reach, forcing the relocation of endurance events. The marathon and race walk were transferred to Hokkaido, but even this cooler location was not spared, experiencing a historic heatwave. Even the waters of Tokyo Bay, the venue for open water swimming, presented an alarming rise in temperature. This was a far cry from the cooler 1964 Tokyo Olympics held in October.

Fast forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics and we see artificial snow being used extensively, another stark reminder of the toll climate change is taking. From wildfire smoke at the Australian Open to cricket matches in the sweltering heat of England, and race cancellations in the UK due to high temperatures, climate change is leaving its indelible mark on sports.

Climate Disruption in Local Sports

The disruption is not limited to international sports alone. Local sports have also been affected, with golf courses being forced to shut down and soccer games postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The unpredictability of climate patterns has made it increasingly challenging to schedule and conduct sports events.

Climate Action in Sports

Sports organizations are now stepping up, recognizing their role in mitigating climate change. Events like the Qatar World Cup and the upcoming Paris Olympics have declared their intentions to be environmentally conscious. However, these claims have been met with skepticism and accusations of ‘greenwashing.’ The task in front of these organizations is not only to reduce their environmental footprint but also to ensure the safety and health of their athletes in an increasingly unpredictable climate.

Climate & Environment Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

