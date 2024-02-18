The Butterfly Effect: How Luis Suarez's Decision Changed European Football

Almost a Decade Ago, Luis Suarez Nearly Signed for Real Madrid, Scrapping Karim Benzema's Potential Arsenal Move
A Twist of Fate
In the summer of 2014, the football world watched with bated breath as Luis Suarez, the prolific striker from Liverpool, was on the verge of joining Real Madrid. The Spanish giants were planning to sell Karim Benzema to Arsenal, and the Gunners were close to sealing the deal. However, Suarez's infamous bite on Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup changed the course of history.
Barcelona Steps In
While Real Madrid cooled their interest in Suarez due to his suspension, Barcelona saw an opportunity and swooped in to sign the Uruguayan. Suarez, who had always dreamt of playing for the Catalan club, chose Barcelona over Real Madrid. This decision had a ripple effect on the careers of both Suarez and Benzema, as well as the fortunes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.
What If?
If Suarez had joined Real Madrid, Benzema would likely have become an Arsenal player. The French forward's career trajectory might have been vastly different, and Arsenal could have become a much more competitive force in English football. On the other hand, Suarez might not have achieved the same level of success at Real Madrid as he did at Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez from Monaco as a World Cup star instead and cashed in on Angel Di Maria, selling him to Manchester United. The MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) attack at Barcelona, which scored an incredible 253 goals in 113 matches, might never have materialized. And Arsenal, who signed Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck instead, would have had a different front line.
Ultimately, Suarez's decision to join Barcelona led to a decade of success, with him scoring 195 goals and providing 113 assists in 283 appearances for the club. He won La Liga five times and helped Barcelona secure the treble in the 2014-15 season. Benzema, who remained at Real Madrid, went on to win the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and five UEFA Champions League titles during his legendary career at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As we look back on the events of the summer of 2014, it's impossible not to wonder what would have happened if Suarez had chosen Real Madrid over Barcelona. The butterfly effect of that decision altered the landscape of European football, and we will never know how things might have turned out differently.
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema's careers could have been very different / Richard Sellers/Allstar/Contributor and Yasser Bakhsh / Stringer