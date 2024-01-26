The Boxing Landscape: PPV Debates and the Saudi Arabia Entry

The boxing world is poised on the precipice of change. The forthcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event featuring Keith Thurman squaring off against Tim Tszyu on March 30, is stirring a fresh discourse. The bout, though high-profile, will not see Tszyu's WBO Junior Middleweight Title at stake, leading to questions about the justification of a non-title fight being marketed as a PPV event.

Saudi Arabia's Entry into Boxing

The recent entry of Saudi Arabia into the boxing industry, marked by the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk match for the undisputed title and the potential plans for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, is setting new benchmarks. These matches, packed with anticipation and spectacle, are elevating expectations about what boxing events should bring forth to fittingly justify their PPV status.

The Changing Landscape of Boxing

With fans now exposed to high-profile matches of such calibre, they're likely to become more discerning in their PPV purchases. This shift places pressure on promoters to ensure the provision of worthy content. However, this new terrain also raises concerns, especially considering Premier Boxing Champions' (PBC) history of limited collaborations with other promoters.

Call for Cooperation and Limited PPV

Turki Alalshikh has shown keen interest in organizing a fight between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, but this would require PBC's cooperation. Boxing promoter Bob Arum has issued a warning to Al Haymon of PBC about the potential dangers of an excess of PPV events. Arum underscores the importance of offering more free fights to the public to prevent damaging the sport's reputation. He advocates for a limited use of PPV, suggesting that most fights should be accessible to the public for free. He cautions that a PPV-heavy approach may spell a disaster for the boxing industry.

The critique offered by boxing promoter Rick Glaser over PBC's decision to stream the Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu PPV event on Amazon Prime has further fuelled this discussion. Glaser questions the quality of the matchups and the decision to charge for the event via PPV, implying a potential misstep for PBC's first foray into the realm of streaming.