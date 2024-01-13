The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective

The annals of Western Australia’s motorcycling journey trace back to the early 20th century. A pivotal moment in this history was the inception of the Perth Motor Cycle Club in 1904. This marked the genesis of organized motorcycling in the region, laying the groundwork for a rich legacy that continues to this day.

The Dawn of Motorcycling

In 1904, the motorcycles bore a stark contrast to their modern counterparts. They featured narrow tyres, skeletal frames, and were strikingly similar to contemporary E-bikes, complete with pedals. The riders, outfitted in trousers, jackets, and ties, sported caps or hats, forgoing the now-ubiquitous helmets. The club’s initial run to Mundaring Weir saw only three out of eleven members reach the finish line, a testament to the unpredictable nature of early motorcycles.

Bumps Along the Road

Motorcycling in its infancy was fraught with challenges. Primitive machines, an absence of suspension and brakes, coupled with subpar road conditions, made for a precarious ride. Despite these hurdles, motorcyclists participated in long-distance events and spontaneous hill climbs. These activities, however, were met with disapproval from the local populace.

The club faced its share of trials. Scarce supply of motorcycles, high maintenance costs, and public opposition to street racing made sustaining the club a daunting task. Yet, the spirit of motorcycling would not be quelled. After a short period of downturn, the Perth Motor Cycle Club was rejuvenated in 1911. The club campaigned for improved road conditions and orchestrated runs around the city and the countryside.

A New Chapter: The W.A. Motor Cycle Club

In 1912, the club underwent a transformation, reemerging as the W.A. Motor Cycle Club. The club organized a 150-mile Tourist Trophy (TT) race, drawing inspiration from the Isle of Man races. The route extended from Perth to York, Northam, and back. The inaugural WA TT was not without its fair share of hindrances, including rider mishaps and disruptions caused by horses along the route. Despite these adversities, the race marked a significant milestone, etching an indelible mark in the annals of WA’s motorcycling history.

The journey of motorcycling in Western Australia, starting with the inception of the Perth Motor Cycle Club, serves as a testament to human resilience and the unyielding spirit of adventure. It’s a story of overcoming obstacles, embracing change, and continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.