#Sports #United Kingdom

'The Beautiful Game': Netflix Drama Showcasing Homeless World Cup Spotlight

Netflix's sports drama 'The Beautiful Game,' set to release on March 29, focuses on the English team's journey in the real-life Homeless World Cup and the transformative power of sports for individuals facing homelessness.

Salman Khan
Marching towards the release of its new sports drama 'The Beautiful Game', Netflix is illuminating the journey of an English team in the real-life Homeless World Cup (HWC). The film, set to hit screens on March 29, tells a tale that converges the thrill of sports and the transformative power of the game, especially for those grappling with homelessness.

A Riveting Ensemble Cast

Directed by Thea Sharrock and penned by Frank Bryce, 'The Beautiful Game' boasts a stellar cast. Bill Nighy plays Mal, the gritty coach of the English team, while Micheal Ward portrays Vinny, a talented striker with a past to overcome. The ensemble includes Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young, Sheyi Cole, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. Adding to the diversity, Robin Nazari, Aoi Okuyama, Cristina Rodlo, Tadashi Watanabe, Kazuhiro Muroyama, and Valeria Golino also join the cast.

The Homeless World Cup: A Platform of Hope

Founded in 2001, the Homeless World Cup is an annual street soccer event, a beacon of hope for millions of homeless individuals across the globe. The tournament has engaged over a million people in the past two decades, using the universal language of football to break down barriers and change perceptions about homelessness. It is this real-world impact that 'The Beautiful Game' aspires to capture on screen by incorporating actual tournament participants in its cast.

A Unique Blend of Sports and Evocative Narratives

'The Beautiful Game' promises more than just a gripping sports narrative. It spotlights the life-altering power of sports for those facing homelessness, reflecting on the immense potential of football as a catalyst for change. The film follows the English team's journey to Rome for the global tournament, underscoring the team's determination to win and the transformative experiences along the way.

