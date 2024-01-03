The Basketball Blokes’ Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14

In the world of basketball, the SuperCoach NBL Round 14 is the main talk of the town. The Basketball Blokes, a trio of experts comprising Benny, Banksy, and Boydie, have recently shared their insights in a podcast, providing valuable tips for participants.

Trade Options and Strategy

One of the main highlights from their talk revolved around critical trade options. Sam Waardenburg, despite his potential, has been underperforming, and an impending injury makes him the recommended sell of the week. Furthermore, the trio advises reducing reliance on Cairns players now that their double-game rounds have ended. Taran Armstrong and Bobi Klintman are highlighted as examples of players who have not lived up to expectations.

Injury Updates and Potential Trades

Alan Williams and Luke Travers, both of whom left their games early due to injuries, were also a part of the discussion. Their current status and potential to play in the upcoming games have been noted. Moreover, the experts suggest trading Patrick Miller and Tahjere McCall for premium players from other teams, opening up new avenues for strategic gameplay.

Top Picks and Under-the-Radar Players

On a positive note, the buy of the week, according to the Basketball Blokes, is Jaylen Adams of Sydney, based on his recent form and Sydney’s favorable schedule. Other players like Denzel Valentine, Jaylin Galloway, and Alex Toohey were brought to the spotlight for those looking to optimize their lineup. The Blokes also mentioned a one-week rental strategy for United players due to their upcoming schedule.

In the quest to plan beyond the current round, the Blokes suggested keeping an eye on under-the-radar players with useful upcoming schedules. This insight, among others, makes their podcast a valuable resource for SuperCoach NBL participants looking to gain a competitive edge.