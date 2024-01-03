en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Basketball Blokes’ Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
The Basketball Blokes’ Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14

In the world of basketball, the SuperCoach NBL Round 14 is the main talk of the town. The Basketball Blokes, a trio of experts comprising Benny, Banksy, and Boydie, have recently shared their insights in a podcast, providing valuable tips for participants.

Trade Options and Strategy

One of the main highlights from their talk revolved around critical trade options. Sam Waardenburg, despite his potential, has been underperforming, and an impending injury makes him the recommended sell of the week. Furthermore, the trio advises reducing reliance on Cairns players now that their double-game rounds have ended. Taran Armstrong and Bobi Klintman are highlighted as examples of players who have not lived up to expectations.

Injury Updates and Potential Trades

Alan Williams and Luke Travers, both of whom left their games early due to injuries, were also a part of the discussion. Their current status and potential to play in the upcoming games have been noted. Moreover, the experts suggest trading Patrick Miller and Tahjere McCall for premium players from other teams, opening up new avenues for strategic gameplay.

Top Picks and Under-the-Radar Players

On a positive note, the buy of the week, according to the Basketball Blokes, is Jaylen Adams of Sydney, based on his recent form and Sydney’s favorable schedule. Other players like Denzel Valentine, Jaylin Galloway, and Alex Toohey were brought to the spotlight for those looking to optimize their lineup. The Blokes also mentioned a one-week rental strategy for United players due to their upcoming schedule.

In the quest to plan beyond the current round, the Blokes suggested keeping an eye on under-the-radar players with useful upcoming schedules. This insight, among others, makes their podcast a valuable resource for SuperCoach NBL participants looking to gain a competitive edge.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness

By Geeta Pillai

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis ...
@Australia · 8 mins
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis ...
heart comment 0
Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global

By Geeta Pillai

Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin’s Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
New Year’s Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance
Muhammadiyah’s Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Muhammadiyah's Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
10 seconds
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
57 seconds
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
3 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
3 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
4 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
4 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
5 mins
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
44 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app