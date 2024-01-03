The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports

In the high-stakes world of elite female sports, ACL injuries pose a significant challenge. One such athlete, Isabel Huntington, an AFLW player, has walked the arduous path of recovery from triple ACL injuries within six years. This adversity is one that many elite female athletes face due to their anatomy, predisposing them to a five to eight-fold risk of ACL injury compared to men.

A Tough Journey Through Recovery

Huntington’s latest recovery took longer than the usual 10-12 months, extending to 20 months. Yet, her resilience and determination saw her return to play with Greater Western Sydney, ready for a full season. The process, however, was not without its tribulations. The physical toll aside, the mental strain created doubts about her ability to return to previous performance levels, impacting her life significantly. At moments, the thought of giving up the game crossed her mind.

Female Athletes: More Vulnerable to ACL Injuries

The latest addition to the ‘triple-ACL injury club’ is Holly McNamara, a Matildas fringe player. She sustained her third ACL injury just as she received a call into the national squad. Leading knee surgeon, Dr. Chris Vertullo, confirms that research indicates that female athletes are more susceptible to ACL injuries. This vulnerability stems from the physiological differences in female anatomy.

Part-Time Nature & Lack of Tailored Support

An often overlooked aspect of this challenge is the part-time nature of elite women’s sport and the lack of tailored sports medicine and research. Such research is frequently based on male athletes, leaving female athletes without adequate support. Despite these difficulties, increased investment in research and the professionalization of women’s sports may pave the way for better support and prevention strategies in the future.

Other teams have also been impacted by ACL injuries. Rori Harmon, the star point guard of the No. 10 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team, tore her ACL in her right knee, ending her season. Freshman Madison Booker has stepped up to take over for her, receiving accolades for her performance. However, the team, grappling with other injuries, including their leading scorer Taylor Jones, will have to adapt and find a different way to play without Harmon.

In the face of these adversities, athletes like Huntington stand as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Her journey through recovery and her return to the field serve as a beacon of hope for other players traversing similar paths.