en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports

In the high-stakes world of elite female sports, ACL injuries pose a significant challenge. One such athlete, Isabel Huntington, an AFLW player, has walked the arduous path of recovery from triple ACL injuries within six years. This adversity is one that many elite female athletes face due to their anatomy, predisposing them to a five to eight-fold risk of ACL injury compared to men.

A Tough Journey Through Recovery

Huntington’s latest recovery took longer than the usual 10-12 months, extending to 20 months. Yet, her resilience and determination saw her return to play with Greater Western Sydney, ready for a full season. The process, however, was not without its tribulations. The physical toll aside, the mental strain created doubts about her ability to return to previous performance levels, impacting her life significantly. At moments, the thought of giving up the game crossed her mind.

Female Athletes: More Vulnerable to ACL Injuries

The latest addition to the ‘triple-ACL injury club’ is Holly McNamara, a Matildas fringe player. She sustained her third ACL injury just as she received a call into the national squad. Leading knee surgeon, Dr. Chris Vertullo, confirms that research indicates that female athletes are more susceptible to ACL injuries. This vulnerability stems from the physiological differences in female anatomy.

Part-Time Nature & Lack of Tailored Support

An often overlooked aspect of this challenge is the part-time nature of elite women’s sport and the lack of tailored sports medicine and research. Such research is frequently based on male athletes, leaving female athletes without adequate support. Despite these difficulties, increased investment in research and the professionalization of women’s sports may pave the way for better support and prevention strategies in the future.

Other teams have also been impacted by ACL injuries. Rori Harmon, the star point guard of the No. 10 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team, tore her ACL in her right knee, ending her season. Freshman Madison Booker has stepped up to take over for her, receiving accolades for her performance. However, the team, grappling with other injuries, including their leading scorer Taylor Jones, will have to adapt and find a different way to play without Harmon.

In the face of these adversities, athletes like Huntington stand as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Her journey through recovery and her return to the field serve as a beacon of hope for other players traversing similar paths.

0
Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge

By BNN Correspondents

Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days

By Dil Bar Irshad

FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL

By BNN Correspondents

Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life ...
@Health · 3 mins
Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life ...
heart comment 0
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Chris Hemsworth’s Sustainable Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

By Nimrah Khatoon

Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

By BNN Correspondents

Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Latest Headlines
World News
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
1 min
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
1 min
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
2 mins
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
2 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
2 mins
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
2 mins
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
2 mins
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
2 mins
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app