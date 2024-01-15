'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes to Open WWE's Monday Night RAW

As the wrestling world gears up for the much-anticipated Royal Rumble event slated for January 27th, WWE has stirred the pot by announcing that Cody Rhodes, fondly known as 'The American Nightmare,' will be opening this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This revelation has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans, eagerly waiting to hear what Rhodes has to say. His opening address is expected to set the stage for the rest of the show and may have significant implications for storylines leading up to the Royal Rumble.

'The American Nightmare' to Open Monday Night RAW

WWE confirmed in a recent release that Cody Rhodes is all set to open this week's Monday Night RAW. Rhodes, who has announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match, is likely to discuss his ambitions to triumph in the over-the-top-rope battle. The wrestling community is poised on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how this opening segment will play out.

Rhodes Eyes WrestleMania 40

Having declared himself as the first entrant into the 2024 Royal Rumble match, Rhodes harbors hopes of getting another shot at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. His opening act tonight at WWE Raw show in Little Rock, Arkansas promises to be memorable for many reasons, not least of which is his stated intent to challenge Reigns.

