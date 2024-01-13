en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation

The Indian cricketing fraternity finds itself in the grip of a frenzy as the absence of Ishan Kishan, the wicket-keeper batter, from the national team continues to fuel speculation and debate. Despite a solid 6-wicket victory in the series opener against Afghanistan in Mohali, the questions surrounding Kishan’s exclusion from the squad persist, stealing some of the thunder from India’s on-field success.

A Litany of Rumors

The source of the storm lies in Kishan’s conspicuous absence from cricket’s grand stage since the Test series against South Africa in December 2023. The whispers and rumors have been further stoked by Kishan’s recent travels to Dubai and his appearance in a television game show, leading to assumptions of potential disciplinary issues. However, a video shared by Kishan himself, showcasing his dedication to training and readiness for a comeback, has been instrumental in dispelling some of these rumors.

Dravid’s Clarification

Amidst the whirl of speculation, head coach Rahul Dravid chose to make a statement, attributing Kishan’s absence to his own choice of taking a break and not making himself available for selection. Dravid’s words underscored the absence of disciplinary issues and set a clear route for Kishan’s return: prove his form in domestic cricket once he is available for selection.

Anticipation for Kishan’s Comeback

Kishan’s prolonged absence from crucial matches and series, including the T20I series against Australia and the Test series against South Africa, has intensified curiosity and speculation. His non-participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy has only fueled anticipation for his involvement in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His potential comeback, therefore, holds significant interest, not just for the national team, but for cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

In the final analysis, the spotlight remains firmly on Ishan Kishan. The young wicketkeeper-batsman finds himself at a critical juncture where his future comeback holds immense potential and interest. As the anticipation builds, the stage is set for Kishan to silence the rumors and speculation with his performances on the field. The saga of Kishan’s absence, thus, continues to unfold, keeping the cricketing world on its toes.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
39 mins ago
Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier
In a riveting day of cricket, the Ranji Trophy Group A match saw Haryana seize the reins against defending champions Saurashtra, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Jayant’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in confining Saurashtra to a modest total of 145 runs. Haryana’s counter-attack was formidable, ending the day at 122/1 in
Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
3 hours ago
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
3 hours ago
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
42 mins ago
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
1 hour ago
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
2 hours ago
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
Latest Headlines
World News
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
34 seconds
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
34 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
1 min
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
1 min
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
1 min
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
2 mins
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
41 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app