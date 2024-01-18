The 3-Point Revolution: Shaping College Basketball and the AP Top 25 Poll

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, the landscape of college basketball has been significantly altered by the introduction of the 3-point shot in the 1986-87 season. This modification has introduced greater volatility in the rankings, with an increased average of teams reaching the No. 1 position annually and upsets becoming more frequent.

The Evolution of the Game

In the past, dominant basketball teams often boasted strong big men as the backbone of their strategies. However, the introduction of the 3-point shot has provided a counterbalance, allowing teams with less size or star talent to compete on an even keel. This impactful change in the game's dynamics is evident in this season's upsets, such as those against then-No. 1 Purdue, where the opponents' proficient 3-point shooting played a decisive role.

The Impact of the 3-Point Shot

Coaches and analysts have acknowledged the profound influence of the 3-point shot on the game. It has created new tactical considerations, including spacing, driving lanes, and the necessity for players to be skilled shooters to succeed. Successful teams have embraced this strategy, such as Roy Williams' 2005 NCAA title-winning team, which excelled in 3-point percentage. Similarly, the 2017-18 Villanova team, known for its exceptional efficiency and ability to space the floor, is another testament to the effectiveness of the 3-point shot.

A Fundamental Aspect of Modern Basketball

Today, the 3-point shot is a fundamental aspect of modern basketball, contributing to a more dynamic and entertaining game. It has reshaped strategies, made the game more unpredictable, and introduced new dimensions of skill and tactics. As we reflect on the 75th anniversary of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, the 3-point shot stands as a pivotal turning point in the evolution of the game, transforming it into the thrilling spectacle that captivates millions today.