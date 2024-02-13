The 2024 Risen Star Stakes: Top 12 Horses Vying for a Spot in the Kentucky Derby

February 13, 2024: The much-anticipated Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes is just around the corner, drawing a competitive field of 12 thoroughbreds at Fair Grounds in New Orleans. As the first prep race offering 105 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby to the top five finishers, this event is a crucial stepping stone on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

A Legacy of Champions: The Risen Star Stakes

Named after the 1988 winner, Risen Star, who went on to capture the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, this prestigious race has been a significant milestone on the path to Churchill Downs. Over the years, the purse value has increased, reflecting the event's standing in the racing world.

The Risen Star Stakes serves as a key tune-up for the Louisiana Derby, which offers 200 qualifying points. This year's field includes local favorite Track Phantom and prospects shipping in from other tracks, all vying for a spot in the coveted Kentucky Derby.

Byron King's Top 12 Horses on the Road

Among the impressive roster, Byron King has identified his top 12 horses to watch on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Let's delve into the profiles of some of these promising contenders:

Tizzy Indy - Owned by Starlight Racing and trained by Todd Pletcher, this horse boasts an impressive pedigree and has shown steady improvement in recent performances.

- Owned by Starlight Racing and trained by Todd Pletcher, this horse boasts an impressive pedigree and has shown steady improvement in recent performances. Awesome Ruta - Trained by Steve Asmussen, Awesome Ruta has consistently delivered strong results, making it a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming races.

- Trained by Steve Asmussen, Awesome Ruta has consistently delivered strong results, making it a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming races. Honor Marie - With an impressive win in the Grade 3 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, Honor Marie has proven its mettle and is poised to make a significant impact in the Risen Star Stakes.

- With an impressive win in the Grade 3 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, Honor Marie has proven its mettle and is poised to make a significant impact in the Risen Star Stakes. Sierra Leone - Shipped in from California, Sierra Leone has been training diligently and is expected to put up a fierce fight in the competitive field.

- Shipped in from California, Sierra Leone has been training diligently and is expected to put up a fierce fight in the competitive field. Moonlight - Moonlight's recent victory in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes has solidified its position as a serious contender in the Risen Star Stakes.

- Moonlight's recent victory in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes has solidified its position as a serious contender in the Risen Star Stakes. Real Men Violin - This Japanese-bred colt has already demonstrated exceptional talent and endurance, making it a fascinating addition to the Risen Star Stakes lineup.

- This Japanese-bred colt has already demonstrated exceptional talent and endurance, making it a fascinating addition to the Risen Star Stakes lineup. Hall of Fame - With a strong showing in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, Hall of Fame is looking to continue its success on dirt and secure a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

- With a strong showing in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, Hall of Fame is looking to continue its success on dirt and secure a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Catching Freedom - Catching Freedom has garnered attention with its impressive speed and agility, making it a horse to watch in the Risen Star Stakes.

- Catching Freedom has garnered attention with its impressive speed and agility, making it a horse to watch in the Risen Star Stakes. Cardinale - This well-bred colt has shown tremendous potential and is expected to make waves in the upcoming races.

The Race to Churchill Downs

As the Risen Star Stakes approaches, the excitement continues to build. These top contenders are not only battling for the $400,000 purse but also for the invaluable qualifying points that will bring them one step closer to the Kentucky Derby. Stay tuned for updates on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and the thrilling journey of these exceptional thoroughbreds.

In conclusion, the 2024 Risen Star Stakes promises to be an exhilarating event, showcasing the talent and determination of the top 12 horses on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. With qualifying points, prestige, and the chance to make history on the line, the stakes have never been higher for these equine athletes and their dedicated connections.