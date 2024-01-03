The 2024 PGA Tour Season: A New Dawn in Professional Golf

As the sun rises over the lush greens of Kapalua, Hawaii, the professional golf landscape readies itself for the commencement of the 2024 PGA Tour season. Top golfing stars, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth, have all set their sights on the trophy, teeing off Round 1 at The Sentry, the season-opening event that marks the official beginning of a new era of professional golf.

Setting the Stage for a New Season

The Sentry, which serves as the gateway to a year filled with thrilling tournaments and potentially record-breaking performances, is a larger field than past events at Kapalua. With a purse of $20 million and a whopping $3.6 million awarded to the winner, the stakes are high and the competition fierce. The tournament will be broadcasted live by PGA TOUR on ESPN+ and PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM, providing golf fans worldwide with a front-row seat to this highly anticipated event.

Notable Absences and Newcomers

As the tournament unfolds, the absence of defending champion Jon Rahm, along with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, will undoubtedly be felt. Rahm’s suspension due to his signing with the LIV Golf League adds another layer of intrigue to the tournament. However, the field is far from lacking talent. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, alongside Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth, promises to keep the spectators on their toes. The Swedish phenom Ludvig Åberg, who has been making waves in the golfing circuit, is another player to watch out for.

The Road Ahead

The 2024 PGA Tour season is set to feature a new format with 36 events, including eight signature events—THE PLAYERS Championship, four major championships, and three FedEx Cup Playoff events. The FedEx Cup Fall has determined the 125 players who have earned full PGA Tour status for the 2024 season. The race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs will thus commence with The Sentry, with the winners of these signature events receiving 700 FedEx Cup points. This unique format, coupled with the potential for exciting play, makes the 2024 PGA Tour season a highly anticipated event in the golf calendar.