Thatto Heath Crusaders Advance in Betfred Challenge Cup: Round Three Draw Anticipation Mounts

Thatto Heath Crusaders have secured their spot in the Round Three draw of the Betfred Challenge Cup, following a spirited 32-24 victory over The Royal Navy in Portsmouth. The victory was marked by a decisive phase where the Crusaders scored five consecutive tries, a feat that showcased not only their offensive prowess but also their gritty determination. Despite a determined effort from the Royal Navy, the Crusaders advanced with hopes riding high for a favorable match-up, echoing their memorable 2019 run.

Challenging Road Ahead

Clock Face, however, will not be advancing to the next round, having suffered a 38-4 defeat at the hands of Siddal. This result starkly contrasts their previous success in Round One, underlining the unpredictable nature of the tournament. The forthcoming draw will also feature two London-based community clubs, Hammersmith Hill Hoists and Wests Warriors, who made their mark by defeating National Conference League Premier Division teams.

London Clubs Shine

In a nail-biting match, Wests Warriors clinched their place in the next round with a last-moment try, resulting in a thrilling 28-22 win against Mayfield. Hammersmith Hills Hoists also made progress in the tournament, overcoming West Bowling with a decisive 32-10 home victory. The success of these teams not only highlights their competitive spirit but also enhances the representation of London-based clubs in the tournament.

The Draw and Beyond

The draw for Rounds 3 and 4 is slated to be streamed live from Widnes Vikings' DCBL Stadium. The event will introduce 22 semi-professional clubs from the Championship and League One to the competition, who will join the 10 winners from Round 2. The ties for Round 3 are scheduled for the weekend of February 10-11, with Super League clubs joining the fray at Round 6. The 2024 Betfred Challenge Cup Final will take centre stage at Wembley Stadium on June 8, featuring the Men's final, the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final, and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final. Tickets are available online with various pricing options, including family packages.