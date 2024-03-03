Thailand's Fitness Boom: BASE Bangkok Partners with Hyrox, Fueling a 25% Growth Forecast in Mass Participation Sports for 2024

Thailand is witnessing a significant resurgence in mass participation sports, with events like marathons and competitive fitness challenges gaining traction. The Thai Mass Participation Sports Trade Association (TMPSA) reports that over 1,500 such events were held in 2023, with projections indicating a 25% growth in 2024. This revival is not just a boon for physical health but also stimulates economic growth, contributing approximately 200 billion Thai baht annually across various sectors.

Rising Trend of Accessible Fitness

At the forefront of this fitness revolution is Bangkok's BASE, acclaimed as 'Asia's Gym of the Year' and a multiple-time recipient of 'Best Gym in Bangkok' by ClassPass. BASE has modernized the fitness landscape through community support and technological innovation. Their unique BASELINE technology gamifies the fitness experience, encouraging participation through in-club stats and a dedicated app for tracking progress and fostering social connections. This innovative approach is pivotal in making fitness accessible and enjoyable for a broader audience.

Strategic Partnership with Hyrox

BASE Bangkok's recent partnership with Hyrox, a global fitness and racing competition that has seen rapid expansion since its 2017 inception, marks a significant milestone. With 45 events across 16 countries/regions since 2022, Hyrox's entry into the Thai market, facilitated through this collaboration, is eagerly anticipated. BASE Bangkok's introduction of Hyrox-specific training programs underscores a shared commitment to making fitness goals achievable and fun. This collaboration is poised to further energize Thailand's fitness community, offering both participants and spectators new avenues to engage with sports.

Community and Growth

BASE Bangkok's success is rooted in its community-centric approach, offering world-class training in a welcoming environment. The partnership with Hyrox not only amplifies this ethos but also aligns with the broader vision of expanding fitness participation in Southeast Asia. As noted by BASE's Founder and CEO, Jack Thomas, and Hyrox APAC Director Richard Cowley, this collaboration represents a strategic move to tap into the region's growing fitness market. With studios in Bangkok's prime neighborhoods, BASE is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of mass participation sports in Thailand.

As Thailand's fitness scene continues to thrive, the partnership between BASE Bangkok and Hyrox is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving growth and engagement in the sports industry. This synergy not only benefits the direct stakeholders but also contributes to the broader economic and health landscape of the region, marking a significant step forward in Thailand's journey towards becoming a key player in the global fitness arena.