Sports

Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities

In a bid to promote its indigenous cultural assets and attract international visitors, the Thai government has proposed the introduction of a special visa for enthusiasts of local cultural activities, including Muay Thai, Thai dancing, Thai music, and Thai cooking. The announcement was made by Pimol Srivikorn, adviser to the Thai prime minister and chairman of the subcommittee for driving sports-related activities.

Special Visa: An Extension of Cultural Immersion

Currently, a standard tourist visa grants a 60-day stay in Thailand. However, the special visa under consideration is planned to permit a longer 90-day stay, specifically targeting learners of cultural activities like Muay Thai. This extended duration aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for these cultural disciplines among international visitors, allowing them to immerse themselves more fully in the art and culture of the country.

A Push for Soft Power Promotion

The Thai government’s move is strategically aligned with its efforts to promote the country’s soft power cultural assets. By setting a standard level for courses and certification for Muay Thai teachers, the government intends to ensure the quality of instruction for foreign learners. This comprehensive approach includes the issuance of Non-Ed Visas for foreign tourists and the establishment of a center to test and certify Muay Thai competency at the international level.

Boosting Muay Thai’s Global Reach

In addition to the special visa, the Thai government plans to boost the global reach of Muay Thai through digital platforms. The Now Muaythai platform is one such initiative, aimed at providing a virtual space for foreigners interested in the sport to choose courses across Thailand. The government has also approved the calendar of Muay Thai soft power activities for 2024, further indicating its commitment to the international promotion of this ancient combat sport.

In conclusion, the proposed special visa initiative is a testament to Thailand’s efforts to capitalize on its cultural strengths, offering unique experiences to international visitors while preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage. The impact of this initiative on the country’s tourism industry and cultural preservation efforts will be watched closely by observers in the coming months.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

