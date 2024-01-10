en English
en English
South Africa

Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations

Thabang Monare’s path to international football has been anything but smooth. The midfielder for Orlando Pirates, who has been chosen to represent the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, has faced numerous obstacles, demonstrating a level of tenacity and determination that is commendable. This journey is one marked by potholes and boulders – challenges that would have derailed most individuals.

Selection for Bafana Bafana

Despite not having played for the national team since 2022, Monare’s selection is not without merit. His proven ability to recover the ball, combined with his experience, has caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Broos, who is known to value a blend of youth and experience in his squad, has highlighted Monare’s resilience and grit as key elements for the upcoming tournament.

The Upcoming Africa Cup of Nations

Broos’s emphasis on this tournament being more than just a ‘friendly game’ underscores the seriousness of the competition. It signals a need for players like Monare, who have overcome significant challenges and emerged stronger. Their tough, competitive experience will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the tournament.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

