Automotive

TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship

In a strategic alliance that promises to reshape the landscape of motorsport, TF Sport, a prominent British sportscar team, has joined forces with General Motors to forge a path in the new LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship. The duo will field two Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars, helmed by factory drivers Daniel Juncadella and Charlie Eastwood.

Prospects of Expansion in Prestigious GT3 Events

While the current agreement between Corvette and TF Sport pertains solely to their participation in the WEC, the team’s boss, Tom Ferrier, has hinted at the possibility of extending their collaboration to include other distinguished GT3 events. These include the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the Spa 24 Hours—races that have not seen Corvette compete since 2011. Ferrier underscored that while it’s not feasible for them to enter these events in 2024 due to the delivery schedule of a third Z06 GT3.R, they are eyeing a potential participation in 2025, given their expectation to have additional cars by then.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R: A New Contender in GT3 Racing

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R, designed to comply with FIA’s GT3 regulations, is set to make its mark in the competitive field of GT3 racing. In addition to the WEC, the car will also be supported by a factory program in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class from next year onwards. This strategic move speaks volumes about the car’s potential and the confidence that General Motors places in its performance.

Customer Teams to Decide Future Competitions

Laura Wontrop Klauser, General Motors’ sportscar racing manager, has indicated that the course of the Z06 GT3.R’s future competitions will largely be determined by customer teams, with deliveries for the 2025 season already in the pipeline. Klauser has also expressed a willingness to back customer efforts in major GT3 endurance races, provided it aligns with their operational capabilities. This openness to customer input and flexibility in race participation underlines General Motors’ commitment to fostering a collaborative and competitive environment in the realm of GT3 racing.

Automotive Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

