Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

On the heels of a heartrending loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has taken a momentous step in his career by declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. In less than a day following Texas’ defeat to Washington, Worthy pivoted from the somber aftermath of the disappointment to focus squarely on his professional football aspirations.

Texas Career: A Legacy of Achievement

Worthy’s stellar three seasons at the University of Texas saw him rise to becoming one of the Longhorns’ most proficient receivers in history. His collegiate career concluded with an impressive tally of 197 receptions, 2,755 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns. These statistics place him firmly among the program’s all-time leaders in key performance parameters, including catches, yards receiving, and touchdown receptions.

Awards and Recognitions

In addition to his remarkable performance statistics, Worthy’s talent has been acknowledged with various accolades. He was named a second-team All-American punt returner in the season leading up to the draft. NFL mock drafts project him to be a first or second round pick, signaling a promising start to his professional career.

A Promising Future in NFL

As Worthy transitions from college athletics to the NFL, his performance in the past seasons have painted a promising picture of his potential. His final game in a Texas uniform was the Sugar Bowl loss to Washington, where he made two receptions for 45 yards. This brought his season total to 1,014 yards and five touchdowns on 75 catches, demonstrating his consistency and competence on the field. His successful punt return average further validates his multifaceted skills, ranking second in school history.

Worthy’s decision to enter the NFL draft marks a crucial juncture in his football journey, opening a new chapter filled with challenges and opportunities. As he leaves the University of Texas, he carries with him a legacy of achievement and the promise of a bright future in professional football.