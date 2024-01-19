Texas Tech to Play Spring Game at Astound Broadband Stadium Amid Home Field Renovations

The Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland, Texas, is set to host the annual Spring Game of Texas Tech University's Red Raiders football team on April 20. The move comes as a result of renovation works underway at their home field, the Jones AT&T Stadium. The game marks a significant return for the team to the Permian Basin region for the first time since 2019.

Renovations Prompt Venue Change

Ongoing construction at Jones AT&T Stadium has necessitated the change of venue. The renovations, part of a $240 million south end zone and Womble Football Center project, include the demolition of the Football Training Facility, creation of a new visiting locker room facility, and the installation of a new video board and sound system on the north end. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

A Return to the Permian Basin

Head Coach Joey McGuire expressed his enthusiasm about the team's return to Midland. He underscored the significance of the Permian Basin region, both for the university's recruiting efforts and its substantial alumni base. The Basin is recognized by Texas Tech as a pivotal area for recruiting football talent and fostering alumni relations.

The Game Details

The Spring Game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on April 20. Additional details about television coverage and fan information are due to be released later. In addition to the game, the team will host 14 practices at Jones AT&T Stadium or the practice fields adjacent to the Sports Performance Center, all of which will be closed to the general public.