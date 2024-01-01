en English
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions

On a chilly Monday evening in Lubbock, Texas, the basketball court at United Supermarkets Arena was ablaze with action as the Texas Tech Red Raiders clinched their sixth consecutive victory. The Red Raiders, maintaining their winning streak since late November, outplayed the North Alabama Lions, scoring 85-57. The Lions, despite their efforts, struggled with their shooting and couldn’t match the Red Raiders’ prowess.

Individual Performances and Game Highlights

Leading the Red Raiders’ offense was Pop Isaacs, who continued his exceptional run with 21 points, following a career-high 28 points in a previous game against Sam Houston State. He was adequately supported by Chance McMillian who contributed 16 points, including three from beyond the arc. The team’s 3-point shooting was commendable, with an 8 of 20 success rate.

The Lions had Jacari Lane at the helm who scored 19 points, followed by Dallas Howell who added 11 points. However, they faced a significant setback as the rest of the team hit only 28.9 percent from the field. KJ Johnson, the Lions’ leading scorer, was contained to just four points.

Texas Tech’s Team Effort

One of the highlights of the game was Texas Tech’s efficient ball distribution, evident in their 20 assists. Warren Washington made significant contributions both offensively and defensively. The team’s well-coordinated play and effective strategy ensured their dominance throughout the game.

Upcoming Challenges

The Red Raiders are now gearing up to face Texas in their first Big 12 Conference play. With their current winning streak, the team is expected to put up a strong performance. However, the challenges that lie ahead will test their mettle and determine their standing in the conference.

In other sports news, the Portland Trail Blazers begin a seven-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns, Arizona State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat California, Mississippi State defeated Bethune-Cookman, Ole Miss won against Bryant matching their best start in history, and Oklahoma triumphed over Monmouth. In the football arena, Emilio Nsue will captain Equatorial Guinea at the African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

