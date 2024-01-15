Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class

The Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame, a monument to aquatic excellence, has welcomed its 16th class, featuring five luminaries whose contributions to the sport have left indelible marks. Those chosen for the 2024 induction are Olympic medalist Nate Dusing, Texas A&M’s pioneer female All-American swimmer Jean Henry, esteemed diving coach Jim Stillson, accomplished diver Vicki Loock Veris, and Masters Swimming influencer Emmett Hines.

Remarkable Inductees

Each inductee carries a tale of tenacity, determination, and extraordinary achievement. Nate Dusing, celebrated for his 11 NCAA titles and Olympic medals, transitioned from being a swimming sensation to a successful professional at Medtronic, a medical device company. His story illustrates a seamless transition from athletic prowess to corporate success, inspiring many young swimmers.

Jean Henry, Texas A&M’s first female All-American swimmer, was not only a multisport athlete but also a significant contributor to aquatics education and health promotion. Her influence transcends the pool, reaching into the realm of health and education.

Advocates for Aquatics

Vicki Loock Veris, a member of an illustrious sporting family, has been recognized for her accomplishments in diving and her advocacy for physical fitness. Her commitment to fitness and her achievements in diving provide a beacon of inspiration for budding athletes.

Jim Stillson, acclaimed for his coaching career, is credited for producing numerous champions and Olympians. His name has become synonymous with diving excellence, and his coaching legacy continues to inspire a new generation of divers.

Swimming Legacy

Moreover, the Aggie Swim Club was bestowed the Wally Pryor Distinguished Team Award, recognizing its role in nurturing young swimmers in the Bryan/College Station community. This acknowledgment underscores the critical role of local clubs in fostering talent and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Established in 2008, the Hall of Fame, nestled in the University of Texas’ Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, serves as a testament to the state’s rich swimming and diving history. The induction of the 16th class reaffirms the Hall’s commitment to honor exceptional swimmers and divers from Texas, ensuring their legacies continue to ripple through the generations.