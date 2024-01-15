Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter

In an upcoming Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) basketball game, the Texas Southern Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are set to face off in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The game, scheduled for January 15, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET, will take place in the H&PE Arena, located in Houston, Texas.

Teams’ Track Record

The Texas Southern Tigers currently hold a 3-11 record, while the Mississippi Valley State has yet to secure a win this season, with a disappointing 0-16 record. The Tigers have historically dominated their encounters with the Delta Devils, boasting a 9-1 record against them since February 2018. This dominance, however, doesn’t guarantee victory, as both teams are coming off recent losses and are eager to claim a win in this game.

Last Games

Previously, the Texas Southern narrowly lost to the Golden Lions with a final score of 70-67, while Mississippi Valley State was defeated by the Panthers, 71-60. This has continued the Delta Devils’ losing streak on the road, which dates back to last season.

Anticipated Matchup

The upcoming game is anticipated to be particularly competitive in the rebounding department. Texas Southern averages 36.7 rebounds per game compared to Mississippi Valley State’s 27.9. In their last clash in February 2023, Texas Southern emerged victorious with a score of 80-62. This time around, both teams will be eager to change their narratives, making for an exciting game to watch.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports App and can also be streamed online via Fubo, allowing fans to follow the action in real-time.