en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

In the midst of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) battle, the Texas Southern University (Texas So.) Tigers are leading at halftime with a score of 32-27 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. This exhilarating college basketball game is unfolding at the H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas.

Tigers Lead the Game

Despite a challenging season with no consecutive wins, the Tigers have roared back to form. The team’s high energy and strategized moves have given them a significant lead in the first half of the game. Their performance thus far has seized the attention of many and has sparked hope for their fans who are eagerly watching the game unfold.

Golden Lions Trying to Claw Back

Arkansas Pine Bluff, on the other hand, is grappling with the threat of another loss. Having lost six of their last seven games, the Golden Lions are under pressure to turn the tide. However, the odds are against them with an expected loss by eight points. The challenge is daunting, but the Golden Lions are not yet ready to concede.

History of Rivalry

In their last encounter in February 2023, Texas So. emerged victorious against Arkansas Pine Bluff with a close final score of 64-59. Over the past decade, the Tigers have won seven out of their last ten games against the Golden Lions, indicating a competitive rivalry. Will history repeat itself, or will the Golden Lions defy expectations?

In the last game between the two teams, the Texas Southern Tigers defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 85-80. The victory marked UAPB’s first conference loss this season. Despite the setback, the Golden Lions’ leading scorer Zaay Green displayed an exemplary performance, scoring two points before fouling out. Despite collecting 26 offensive rebounds, the team struggled to convert turnovers into points, shooting 33.7 percent from the field as a team. The Tigers, on the other hand, shot 50 percent, securing their win.

Looking Forward

As the game continues, fans and spectators are clinging to every shot, every pass, and every defensive move. With the second half of the game underway, the question remains: Will the Texas Southern Tigers maintain their lead, or will the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions stage a dramatic comeback? Only time will tell.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
7 seconds ago
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s leading franchise-based cricket tournament, has been grappling with infrastructure and training facility challenges since its inception in 2012. The congested conditions at the National Academy ground in Mirpur serve as a vivid illustration of the ongoing problems. Here, players from a variety of franchises often jostle for training
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
48 seconds ago
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
50 seconds ago
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
22 seconds ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
25 seconds ago
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
46 seconds ago
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
7 seconds
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
11 seconds
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
22 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
25 seconds
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
Israel-Gaza War Hits 100-Day Milestone Amid Global Tensions and UK's Readiness for More Yemen Strikes
39 seconds
Israel-Gaza War Hits 100-Day Milestone Amid Global Tensions and UK's Readiness for More Yemen Strikes
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
46 seconds
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
48 seconds
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
50 seconds
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
1 min
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app