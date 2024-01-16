Texas Rangers Bolster Bullpen with Acquisition of Daniel Duarte

The Texas Rangers have boosted their bullpen by securing right-handed pitcher Daniel Duarte from the Cincinnati Reds. The 27-year-old Duarte, renowned for his efficacy against left-handed hitters, recording an impressive .174 average, was procured in exchange for cash considerations. His commendable 3.69 ERA over 31 games last season stands testimony to his skills on the field.

Duarte's Journey in MLB

Duarte's career in Major League Baseball (MLB) began with a debut with the Reds in 2022. However, he was designated for assignment shortly before this trade. His journey in the world of baseball commenced in 2013 when the Rangers signed him as an international free agent. Following this, he was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 Draft in 2017. Notably, Duarte's sinker has been a standout among his pitch arsenal, used 28.1% of the time and restricting opposing batters to a .175 average.

Rangers Amplify Right-handed Options

With Duarte's acquisition, the Rangers have another right-handed choice in their bullpen, joining the ranks of José Leclerc, Kirby Yates, Josh Sborz, Jonathan Hernández, and Grant Anderson. This move is a clear indication of the Rangers' intent to strengthen their pitching staff ahead of the new season. In addition to Duarte, the Rangers have also signed right-handed pitcher José Ureña to a minor league contract, who had a 6.45 ERA last season with the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago White Sox.

Reds' Bullpen Evolution

The trade of Duarte is part of the Reds' bullpen evolution this offseason. Despite Duarte's solid performance, with a 3.69 ERA in 31 2/3 innings, the Reds did not view him as a trustworthy option due to his strikeout-to-walk ratio and underlying numbers. Now with Duarte's departure, the Reds' bullpen is set to witness a transformation in the coming season.