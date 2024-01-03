Texas Longhorns Fall Short in CFP Semifinals: A Tale of Two Coaches

The University of Texas football team, under the leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, faced defeat against Washington in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals. This outcome has triggered a debate among fans, particularly those from Texas A&M, about the comparative performance of Sarkisian and Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M’s former head coach who was let go without achieving a CFP berth.

Comparing the Coaches

Assessing their records over three seasons as Power Five head coaches in Texas, Fisher holds a slight edge in overall wins, conference victories, as well as top 10 and bowl game triumphs. This is notable considering the Southeastern Conference (SEC), where Texas A&M competes, is perceived as a stronger conference than the Big 12, where Texas is placed.

High-Stakes and Heavy Investments

Fisher’s tenure at Texas A&M came with substantial financial commitments. Contracts during his leadership amounted to over $169 million. On the other hand, Sarkisian’s deal with Texas is valued at $34.2 million over six years. Both Texas programs have made significant investments in their head coaches, which have yet to yield a CFP championship.

Reflecting on the Semifinals

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns lost to No. 2 Washington with a 37-31 defeat in the CFP semifinals. Despite a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Texas overcame penalties and turnovers to have one final play to tie the game, but fell short. Despite the loss, Texas finished the season with a 12-2 record and their first-ever appearance in the CFP. Despite the loss, the Longhorns are proud of their resiliency and are looking forward to future success under Sarkisian’s leadership.