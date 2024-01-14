en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season

Jahdae Barron, the seasoned defensive back for the Texas Longhorns, has confirmed his return to the team for the 2024 football season. The announcement was made in an Instagram video where he interacts with Texas Longhorns legend, Michael Huff, who hands him a jersey with the number 7. This number holds significance as it was donned by Huff during his tenure with the team from 2002-2005.

High Expectations for the Longhorns

Barron, who wore number 23 since joining the team in 2020, acknowledged his return with the simple statement, “I guess I’m back.” His return is a significant boost to the team’s secondary entering its first year of competition in the SEC. The Texas staff had been eagerly awaiting Barron’s decision with the underclassman deadline looming.

Barron’s Remarkable Track Record

The Austin native, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 192 pounds, has had a notable performance over the past two seasons. His record includes two defensive touchdowns in 2022 and a second-team selection on the Big 12’s all-conference team in 2023, where he recorded 61 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception. Barron’s versatility on the field is remarkable, with him having played at the Star position, safety, and cornerback. He played a pivotal role in the win over Houston, making a key fourth-down stop.

A Vital Return Amidst Departures

With starting cornerback Ryan Watts leaving for the NFL and starting safety Jerrin Thompson moving to the transfer portal, Barron’s return is more than welcome. The Texas defense, which ranked 113th in pass defense nationally in 2023, allowing 254.4 yards per game, could greatly benefit from Barron’s experience and skill. His decision to stay for another season could be influenced by his relationship with Andrew Mukuba, and a desire to boost his draft position for 2025.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
Returning to a place that served as home for a decade can stir up a whirlpool of emotions. This emotional return was experienced by Matt Dumba, a former defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, as he stepped onto the ice of Xcel Energy Center. But this time, he was not wearing his familiar Wild jersey but
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
3 mins ago
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
3 mins ago
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
1 min ago
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2 mins ago
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
2 mins ago
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
13 seconds
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
18 seconds
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
19 seconds
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
1 min
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
1 min
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2 mins
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
2 mins
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
2 mins
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
3 mins
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app