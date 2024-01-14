Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season

Jahdae Barron, the seasoned defensive back for the Texas Longhorns, has confirmed his return to the team for the 2024 football season. The announcement was made in an Instagram video where he interacts with Texas Longhorns legend, Michael Huff, who hands him a jersey with the number 7. This number holds significance as it was donned by Huff during his tenure with the team from 2002-2005.

High Expectations for the Longhorns

Barron, who wore number 23 since joining the team in 2020, acknowledged his return with the simple statement, “I guess I’m back.” His return is a significant boost to the team’s secondary entering its first year of competition in the SEC. The Texas staff had been eagerly awaiting Barron’s decision with the underclassman deadline looming.

Barron’s Remarkable Track Record

The Austin native, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 192 pounds, has had a notable performance over the past two seasons. His record includes two defensive touchdowns in 2022 and a second-team selection on the Big 12’s all-conference team in 2023, where he recorded 61 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception. Barron’s versatility on the field is remarkable, with him having played at the Star position, safety, and cornerback. He played a pivotal role in the win over Houston, making a key fourth-down stop.

A Vital Return Amidst Departures

With starting cornerback Ryan Watts leaving for the NFL and starting safety Jerrin Thompson moving to the transfer portal, Barron’s return is more than welcome. The Texas defense, which ranked 113th in pass defense nationally in 2023, allowing 254.4 yards per game, could greatly benefit from Barron’s experience and skill. His decision to stay for another season could be influenced by his relationship with Andrew Mukuba, and a desire to boost his draft position for 2025.