en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Texas Coach Rodney Terry Slams UCF Knights for ‘Classless’ Celebration Gesture

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Texas Coach Rodney Terry Slams UCF Knights for ‘Classless’ Celebration Gesture

On a recent basketball game night, a long-standing sports rivalry took an unexpected turn that has since sparked a heated debate. The University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights celebrated their victory over the Texas Longhorns with the controversial ‘horns down’ gesture. This act, seen as a direct disrespect to the Texas team and its fans, was made all the more poignant as it followed the Longhorns losing a 15-point lead in the second half. The game ended with a score of 77-71 in favor of the UCF Knights.

Coach Terry Calls Out ‘Classless’ Gesture

At the center of the controversy is the Texas men’s basketball coach, Rodney Terry. Known for his tough demeanor and unyielding principles, Terry called the ‘horns down’ gesture ‘classless’ and ‘nonsense.’ He confronted the Knights players during the handshake line, expressing his disapproval of their celebration, which he perceived as lacking in sportsmanship. Terry’s outburst has since become a trending topic, adding to the long history of controversy surrounding the ‘horns down’ gesture.

UCF Coach Promises Action

In response to Terry’s criticism, UCF coach Johnny Dawkins expressed his respect for both Terry and the Texas program. He committed to reviewing the incident and taking any necessary action, emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect and proper conduct in sports.

The ‘Horns Down’ Controversy

The ‘horns down’ gesture has been a point of contention since its inception in 1963 by a Baylor student. The Big 12 conference deemed the gesture unsportsmanlike in 2019, subjecting it to penalties. Despite this, fans and players continue to use the gesture, often as a form of rivalry or mockery. Social media users have had mixed reactions to the recent incident, with some criticizing Terry’s outburst as classless, while others made light of the situation.

As the dust settles on this incident, the Longhorns face a more significant challenge: their standing in the Big 12. With a current record of 12-5 overall but only 1-3 in the Big 12, the team faces tough competition and a struggle to secure an NCAA tournament bid.

0
Social Issues Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
48 mins ago
Aaron Sorkin's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' Adaptation Captivates Iowa City
When the curtain rose at the Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City, it revealed an eagerly anticipated rendition of a timeless tale. Aaron Sorkin’s 2018 stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, is currently captivating audiences under the direction of Tony-winner Bartlett Sher, featuring Richard Thomas in the defining role of
Aaron Sorkin's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' Adaptation Captivates Iowa City
Boosting Women's Labor Participation in India: A Pragmatic Approach
2 hours ago
Boosting Women's Labor Participation in India: A Pragmatic Approach
Jonathan Goodwin Highlights Toxic Masculinity, Shares Taylor Swift's Commentary
2 hours ago
Jonathan Goodwin Highlights Toxic Masculinity, Shares Taylor Swift's Commentary
Closure of Critical Day Center for Adults with Learning Difficulties Leaves Families in Distress
51 mins ago
Closure of Critical Day Center for Adults with Learning Difficulties Leaves Families in Distress
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
1 hour ago
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
Yance Ford’s Documentary 'Power': A Critical Look at the History of Policing in America
2 hours ago
Yance Ford’s Documentary 'Power': A Critical Look at the History of Policing in America
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
14 seconds
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
2 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
2 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
5 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
6 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
6 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
6 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
7 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app