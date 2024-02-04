Texas A&M's Recruiting Efforts: The Mike Elko-Deondrae Riden Connect

As the quest for college football supremacy intensifies, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, renowned for his strategic prowess, is making significant strides in shaping the future of Aggieland's football program. He's been nurturing relationships with high school prospects, a crucial move that sets the tone for successful recruiting classes. Over a recent productive weekend, one name stood out amongst the high school visitors - Deondrae Riden, the 2025 4-star running back.

Building Relationships: The Elko-Riden Connect

Deondrae Riden, a young athlete with a promising future on the gridiron, has been on the Aggies' radar for a while. His recent visit to Texas A&M has further strengthened his ties with the program. The opportunity to interact closely with Coach Elko and his staff has sparked a mutual interest, making Texas A&M a strong contender in Riden's list of potential colleges.

Riden: A Rising Star

During his junior season at Desoto (TX), Riden demonstrated his abilities on the field, amassing over 1,000 rushing yards along with 12 touchdowns. This stellar performance underscores his talent, making him a highly sought-after player. According to 247Sports' rankings, Riden ranks as the 15th running back and the 33rd player in Texas for his class.

Texas A&M's 2025 Recruiting Class: Who's In?

As the Aggies continue to fortify their 2025 recruiting class, they already have three commits to their credit: Joshua Moses, Kelvion Riggins, and Deyjhon Pettaway. With Riden considering Texas A&M as a potential destination, the Aggies' future looks promising. Riden's commitment could significantly bolster Texas A&M's backfield, adding depth and diversity to their roster.