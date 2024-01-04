Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is starting off the year on a high note, having achieved their highest preseason ranking in history. The Aggies secured the No. 2 spot in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s coaches poll, a testament to their impressive performance last season where they finished with a remarkable 30-3 record. Adding more feathers to their cap, they claimed consecutive regular season Southeastern Conference titles, going undefeated with a 13-0 record for the year 2023.

Consecutive NCAA Quarterfinals Appearances

Their success wasn’t just limited to the regular season. The Aggies made it to the NCAA quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, demonstrating their prowess and consistent performance. The team’s achievements are a testament to their skill and tenacity, as well as their ability to perform under pressure.

A Promising Start to the New Season

The Aggies are set to commence their season against San Diego on January 13 at the Hogan Tennis Center. With their high preseason ranking and stellar performance last year, expectations are high for the team as they prepare for their first match of the season. The pressure is on, but if their previous performance is any indication, the Aggies are more than ready to rise to the challenge.

Looking Forward

As the season commences, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team has set a high bar for themselves. Their impressive track record and high ranking have put them in the spotlight, but the team seems ready to embrace the challenge. The upcoming matches will be a true test of their skill and determination, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting season.