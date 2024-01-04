en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is starting off the year on a high note, having achieved their highest preseason ranking in history. The Aggies secured the No. 2 spot in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s coaches poll, a testament to their impressive performance last season where they finished with a remarkable 30-3 record. Adding more feathers to their cap, they claimed consecutive regular season Southeastern Conference titles, going undefeated with a 13-0 record for the year 2023.

Consecutive NCAA Quarterfinals Appearances

Their success wasn’t just limited to the regular season. The Aggies made it to the NCAA quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, demonstrating their prowess and consistent performance. The team’s achievements are a testament to their skill and tenacity, as well as their ability to perform under pressure.

A Promising Start to the New Season

The Aggies are set to commence their season against San Diego on January 13 at the Hogan Tennis Center. With their high preseason ranking and stellar performance last year, expectations are high for the team as they prepare for their first match of the season. The pressure is on, but if their previous performance is any indication, the Aggies are more than ready to rise to the challenge.

Looking Forward

As the season commences, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team has set a high bar for themselves. Their impressive track record and high ranking have put them in the spotlight, but the team seems ready to embrace the challenge. The upcoming matches will be a true test of their skill and determination, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting season.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
50 seconds ago
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
In an electrifying showdown of women’s college basketball, the University of Richmond Spiders rose against the odds to secure a triumphant 72-65 victory over the fast-starting VCU Rams at the Robins Center. The Spiders initially found themselves trailing by 10 points at the conclusion of the first quarter, a gap they managed to cut down
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
4 mins ago
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
4 mins ago
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
1 min ago
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
1 min ago
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
3 mins ago
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
28 seconds
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
44 seconds
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
50 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
57 seconds
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
1 min
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
1 min
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
1 min
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
1 min
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
1 min
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app