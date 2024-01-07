en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Texas A&M Falls to LSU: An Unforeseen End of a Winning Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Texas A&M Falls to LSU: An Unforeseen End of a Winning Streak

In a display of regional rivalry, the Texas A&M basketball team fell in a 68-53 loss to LSU. The game was marked by the Aggies’ continued struggle with three-point shooting, a stark contrast to their reputation as the nation’s leading offensive rebounding team.

Unforeseen Loss

The defeat marked the end of Texas A&M’s 12-game home winning streak in conference play. Despite leading at halftime, the Aggies were overcome by LSU in the second half. Their offensive performance fell short, hitting just 25% from the field and a mere 18% from behind the arc. A pivotal moment arose late in the game when Tyrece Radford made the controversial decision to shoot a three-pointer rather than pass to an open teammate. The shot, unfortunately, missed its mark, giving LSU the possession.

(Read Also: St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes)

Players’ Highlights

Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 23 points, demonstrating a strong individual performance despite an inefficient showing from the three-point line. Meanwhile, LSU’s Jordan Wright shone, scoring a team-high 20 points, playing a significant role in securing the victory for his team. The game also witnessed Radford reaching the 1,000-point club at Texas A&M, albeit amidst the team’s defeat.

(Read Also: Fleeting Glory: The Forgotten Heroes of Nigerian Football)

Looking Ahead

With this loss under their belt, the Aggies are now preparing to face No. 25 Auburn. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and emphasized the need for improvement. He hopes that the recent defeat will serve as a learning experience for the team, strengthening their resolve and skillset for future games.

Read More 

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
In a recent revelation, AC Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli has cast light on the possible long-term positioning of the team’s left-back, Theo Hernandez. Pioli shared his belief that Hernandez may find his long-term position at centre-half, a role in which he has recently emerged as a competent and adaptable player. Hernandez’s Performance in New Role
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
3 mins ago
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
Utah State Outlasts Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins ago
Utah State Outlasts Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
2 mins ago
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
2 mins ago
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
3 mins ago
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
1 min
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
2 mins
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
2 mins
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
3 mins
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
3 mins
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
3 mins
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
3 mins
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
Utah State Outlasts Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
Utah State Outlasts Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app