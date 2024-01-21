Texan Musher Makes History in 2024 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

Trace Drake, a native of San Angelo, Texas, is set to break new ground as the first musher from the Lone Star State to compete in the 2024 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. This event, scheduled to take place in late January, has attracted a diverse range of participants from six different states, making it a truly national spectacle. Despite the potential challenges posed by unusually low snow levels, the organizers have assured that the trails in Valley and Adams counties are adequately prepared for the race.

A Texan in Idaho's Winter Landscape

Drake's participation in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is a significant milestone in the event's history. The race includes a 100-mile segment scheduled for January 29-30, and the Warm Lake Stage Race set for January 24-25 in Cascade, Idaho. Despite his roots in a state known more for its scorching summers than snowy winters, Drake is prepared to guide his trusty sled dogs, Ovando and Chinook, across Idaho's icy landscapes. His kennel, TSA Kennels, has been thoroughly preparing for this challenge.

Adapting to Climate Challenges

According to race founder Jerry Wortley, the unusual weather conditions this year pose a unique challenge for the event. The record low snow levels might necessitate some route modifications, but the assurance from the organizers suggests that the race will go on, come what may. This flexibility and adaptability embody the spirit of sled dog racing, a sport that has always been at the mercy of Mother Nature's whims.

Drake's Ambitious Goals

Drake kickstarted his mushing career by working for Alaska Icefield Expeditions on the Denver glacier. With this experience under his belt, he has set his sights on a lofty personal goal: becoming the first Texan to clinch victory in the Iditarod, a prestigious sled dog race held annually in Alaska in early March. As he embarks on his journey in Idaho, Drake carries with him the hopes and expectations of his home state, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this year's Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.