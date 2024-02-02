Tevita Pangai Junior Reveals Eddie Jones' Rugby Union Proposition

In an illuminating revelation, Tevita Pangai Junior, erstwhile player of the National Rugby League (NRL) and current professional boxer, unveiled that he was once approached by Eddie Jones, the ex-coach of Australia's national rugby union team. This disclosure was made during an in-depth discussion with the Courier-Mail, subsequent to Pangai Junior's severance from the Canterbury Bulldogs to pursue his boxing career.

Eddie Jones' Interest in Pangai Junior

The conversation with Jones transpired shortly after Pangai Junior announced his retirement from the NRL. The former coach expressed an interest in recruiting Pangai Junior, owing to his previous involvement in playing rugby union as a youngster. Jones' interest was further piqued by Pangai Junior's past experience playing at the No. 8 position and his admiration for rugby union stalwarts like Toutai Kefu and Willie Ofahengaue.

Pangai Junior's Decision to Stick with Boxing

While the prospect of transitioning back to rugby union, especially with significant forthcoming events like the Lions tour and the Rugby World Cup, was enticing, Pangai Junior resolved to honor his commitment to boxing. This decision came despite a recent sighting of him at a Brisbane Broncos training session. However, Pangai Junior clarified that his appearance was a mere casual visit to facilitate his trainer's daughter's interaction with some players, and not a hint towards a potential NRL comeback.

Potential Return to NRL

Notwithstanding his current focus on boxing, Pangai Junior has not entirely discarded the notion of a future stint in the NRL. At 28, he believes he still has what it takes to be a formidable front-rower. Any such decision, however, would be contingent on discussions with his wife and his brother, who also happens to be his manager.

Tevita Pangai Junior, who was born and raised in Sydney, expressed a distinct preference for his current residence in Brisbane over his hometown. He has categorically stated that he has no plans of relocating back to Sydney, a city he does not particularly relish.