Tevin Griffey Joins Boise State Football Team: A New Chapter in the Griffey Legacy

Building upon the legacy of his father, Tevin Griffey, son of baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., has made a strategic move from Florida A&M to join the Boise State football team for their 2024 season. As a defensive back, Tevin's transfer signifies an injection of fresh talent into a team that is keen to elevate its performance after an 8-6 season.
Continuing the Griffey Legacy in Sports
The Griffey name is no stranger to the sports world, with Ken Griffey Jr. holding a Hall of Fame title in baseball, and Tevin's brother Trey playing as a wide receiver for Arizona from 2013 to 2016. Now, Tevin's move to Boise State adds another chapter to the Griffey family's athletic story. He arrives as a walk-on, carrying two years of eligibility and a track record of tenacity and skill.
Performance at Florida A&M
During his stint at Florida A&M, Tevin played a crucial role as a defensive back. He made 10 impressive tackles and intercepted an opponent's advance, which he returned for a touchdown, sealing a victory for his team over Prairie View. These stats speak volumes about his potential contribution to Boise State's team.
Boise State's Aspirations
The Boise State team has a history of achieving double-digit wins – 18 times since 1999, to be precise. However, the previous season did not meet the program's high expectations, making Tevin's arrival timely and significant. With a promising player like Tevin bolstering their ranks, the Broncos aim to reclaim their former glory and march towards those coveted double-digit victories.