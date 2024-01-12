Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding

The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally proved to be a challenging terrain for the Polish participants, pushing their endurance to the limits and testing their determination. Motorcycle rider Maciej Giemza of the Orlen Team, a veteran participant, had to withdraw from the competition due to a hand injury, marking a premature end to his seventh Dakar Rally attempt. Giemza’s exit follows his best performance in 2020, where he had finished 17th.

Collision in the Desert

In a twist of unfortunate events, the driver Krzysztof Hołowczyc and his co-driver Łukasz Kurzeja suffered a significant setback when their Mini collided with another vehicle. The other vehicle was driven by the British rally driver Kris Meeke. The collision rendered their vehicle severely damaged, leaving them stranded, unable to reach the campsite. Consequently, they were forced to spend the night in the desert, a testament to the unpredictable nature of this rigorous rally.

Past Challenges

Problems for Hołowczyc’s team were not new in this rally. They had earlier faced a daunting challenge during the second stage of the race. They had encountered a boulder while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist, resulting in significant damage to their car and discomfort for Hołowczyc.

What’s Next?

Despite the setbacks, the spirit of the rally lives on. After a rest day on Saturday, the rally is set to continue, with stage seven commencing on Sunday in the heart of Riyadh. The Polish team, despite their trials, will carry their indomitable spirit and resolve, remembering that in the Dakar Rally, it’s not just about winning, but also about the journey.