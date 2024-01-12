en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding

The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally proved to be a challenging terrain for the Polish participants, pushing their endurance to the limits and testing their determination. Motorcycle rider Maciej Giemza of the Orlen Team, a veteran participant, had to withdraw from the competition due to a hand injury, marking a premature end to his seventh Dakar Rally attempt. Giemza’s exit follows his best performance in 2020, where he had finished 17th.

Collision in the Desert

In a twist of unfortunate events, the driver Krzysztof Hołowczyc and his co-driver Łukasz Kurzeja suffered a significant setback when their Mini collided with another vehicle. The other vehicle was driven by the British rally driver Kris Meeke. The collision rendered their vehicle severely damaged, leaving them stranded, unable to reach the campsite. Consequently, they were forced to spend the night in the desert, a testament to the unpredictable nature of this rigorous rally.

Past Challenges

Problems for Hołowczyc’s team were not new in this rally. They had earlier faced a daunting challenge during the second stage of the race. They had encountered a boulder while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist, resulting in significant damage to their car and discomfort for Hołowczyc.

What’s Next?

Despite the setbacks, the spirit of the rally lives on. After a rest day on Saturday, the rally is set to continue, with stage seven commencing on Sunday in the heart of Riyadh. The Polish team, despite their trials, will carry their indomitable spirit and resolve, remembering that in the Dakar Rally, it’s not just about winning, but also about the journey.

0
Accidents Poland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 seconds ago
Carjacking Chase Ends in Collision with Pedestrian in Torrance
In an unexpected turn of events, a pedestrian named Maria Salazar, walking home with her groceries in Torrance, California, was struck by a stolen vehicle during an intense police pursuit. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, took place at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Harbor City area of Los Angeles.
Carjacking Chase Ends in Collision with Pedestrian in Torrance
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
9 mins ago
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
Human Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Martiney Yazzie's Fire Ordeal and Shane Pinto's Return to NHL
21 mins ago
Human Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Martiney Yazzie's Fire Ordeal and Shane Pinto's Return to NHL
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
3 mins ago
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Hit-and-Run in Miami Leaves Cyclist Critically Injured: Police Seek Public Assistance
5 mins ago
Hit-and-Run in Miami Leaves Cyclist Critically Injured: Police Seek Public Assistance
Body Found in River Dee Amidst Search for Missing Woman
8 mins ago
Body Found in River Dee Amidst Search for Missing Woman
Latest Headlines
World News
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
18 seconds
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
1 min
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
2 mins
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
3 mins
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
3 mins
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
4 mins
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
4 mins
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
4 mins
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
4 mins
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
55 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app