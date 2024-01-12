en English
Business

Tesla’s India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Tesla’s India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph

The world has been abuzz with developments across sectors – from the electric vehicle industry to cricket, entertainment, and the spirits industry. In a turn of events, Elon Musk, the leading light of Tesla, has confirmed his non-attendance at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The confirmation comes amidst swirling speculations about Tesla’s potential investment in India. However, despite Musk’s absence, the door for Tesla remains wide open, as expressed by Rahul Gupta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

Tesla’s Foray into India

Over the past months, the air has been thick with anticipation about a potential US$ 2 billion investment from Tesla for an electric vehicle factory in India. The discussions were triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in mid-June 2023. However, with Musk’s confirmed absence at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the wait for an official announcement extends. Despite this, the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation has extended an invitation to Tesla, reinforcing Gujarat as a prime investment destination for the electric vehicle industry.

Cricket’s Ace Returns

Meanwhile, on the cricket pitch, Rohit Sharma made a comeback to T20I cricket after a 14-month hiatus. He marked his return in the series opener against Afghanistan at Mohali. Sharma took on the role of opener in the absence of Virat Kohli, adding a new twist to the game.

Acknowledgment in Entertainment

In the realm of entertainment, actor Nayanthara expressed her gratitude towards her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, for his unwavering support. The acknowledgment came during the celebration of their new brand and was significant in its inversion of traditional roles, where a man gets recognized for supporting a successful woman.

Indian Whisky’s Global Feat

On a different note, Rampur Asava, an Indian single malt whisky, has made its mark on the global stage. The whisky was awarded the title of ‘Best World Whisky’ at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards, setting a milestone for Indian single malts. The award was the result of a blind-tasting competition, where Rampur Asava stood head and shoulders above other renowned international whiskies.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

